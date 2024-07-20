TORONTO
Toronto

    • 21-year-old man charged in Brampton hit-and-run that seriously injured 17-year-old boy

    Peel Regional Police badge. (Peel Regional Police/Facebook) Peel Regional Police badge. (Peel Regional Police/Facebook)
    Share

    Police have arrested the alleged driver of the vehicle, who fled the scene after hitting a 17-year-old boy in Brampton earlier this month.

    The incident happened in the area of Countryside and Fernforest Drives on the evening of July 5.

    Police said the victim pulled over to the side of the road and was attempting to change his tires when he was struck by a vehicle.

    The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local trauma centre.

    The incident was caught on camera, and on July 12, police released the footage, asking for the public’s help locating the driver and the vehicle.

    On Saturday, police announced they had located the alleged driver, a 21-year-old Brampton man. He was charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

    “Investigators would like to thank members of our community for their assistance in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion,” police said in Saturday’s news release.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News