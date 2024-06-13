TORONTO
Toronto

Teen driver clocked at 214 km/h on Mississauga highway, police say

A speed gun is shown after a driver was clocked at 214 km/h on Highway 403. (X/OPP_HSD) A speed gun is shown after a driver was clocked at 214 km/h on Highway 403. (X/OPP_HSD)
Share

A teenager with a G1 licence has been charged with multiple driving offences after they were clocked travelling at more than double the speed limit on a highway in the Mississauga area early Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say that an officer with its Mississauga detachment pulled the teen over on Hwy. 403 after clocking them travelling at 214 km/h just before 4 a.m.

Police say that the teen, a 19-year-old female G1 driver, was charged with seven driving offences and handed a 30-day licence suspension.

Her vehicle was also impounded for 14 days, police say.

No further details have been released.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News