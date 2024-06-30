Driver allegedly assaulted by pedestrian on Queen West: Toronto police

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect who allegedly assaulted a driver in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood Friday evening.

Police said the victim was driving in the area of Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road at approximately 8 p.m. when a pedestrian became engaged in a verbal altercation with the driver.

The suspect then approached the victim in the vehicle and assaulted them, police allege.

It’s unclear what the altercation was about and police did not say what injuries, if any, the victim sustained.

The suspect is described by police as a man in his 60s, six foot, with short grey and white hair and a white goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey plaid pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.