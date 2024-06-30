TORONTO
    Homicide investigation underway in Hamilton

    Hamilton police say they are investigating a homicide Sunday morning.

    In a tweet, police said investigators are at the scene near Highway 6 between Concession Road 6 East and Concession Road 7 East, west of the Burlington border.

    One male is deceased, police said, although the cause of death was not disclosed.

    No other details were released.

    “It is early in the investigation and more information will be released as soon as it is available,” police said.

    Traffic on Highway 6 is affected as a result of the investigation. Police are asking motorists to consider alternate routes.

