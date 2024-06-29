One person critically injured in two-vehicle crash in North York

A man was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard at 11:05 a.m. for a collision.

Toronto police said a 2017 silver Infiniti and a 2009 black Infiniti were travelling south on Don Mills Road when, for an unknown reason, the silver Infiniti collided with the black Infiniti.

As a result of the collision, the black Infiniti, operated by a 64-year-old man, left the road and struck a light pole.

The driver of the silver Infiniti, a 30-year-old man, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The other driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, and police are asking residents, businesses, and motorists who were in the area at the time of the incident to review surveillance or dashcam videos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.