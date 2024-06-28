Road closures in Toronto this week for Pride, Canada Day and more

It's going to be a busy Canada Day long weekend in Toronto, with a number of major events – including the Toronto Pride Parade, Canada Day fireworks and more.

Here are some of the closures to know about if you're getting around the city this weekend.

Toronto Pride

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack the core for the Pride Parade Sunday, as well as other Pride Festival activities throughout the weekend.

Starting Friday at 8 a.m., Church Street will be fully closed to all vehicular traffic from the north side of Dundas Street East to the south side of Hayden Street. Wellesley Street East will also be closed from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street.

A number of other closures will be in place for the Trans March Friday night. The event will start with a 7 p.m. rally at the north end of the Pride Street Fair at Church and Hayden streets, and will begin moving at 8 p.m.

The following closures will be in effect for the event:

Bloor Street East from Church Street to Yonge Street

Yonge Street from Bloor Street East to Gould Street

Gould Street from Yonge Street to Church Street

Church Street from Gould Street to Bloor Street East

Then on Saturday afternoon, the same road closures will be in place for the Dyke March, which will get underway with a 1 p.m. rally at the north end of the Pride Street Fair at Church and Hayden streets. Those closures will be in place from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

On Sunday, a number of rolling road closures will be in effect in order to accommodate the massive annual Pride Parade.

The closures will take place as follows:

Starting at 8 a.m.

Rosedale Valley Road will be closed from Park Road to Bayview Avenue

Starting at noon, the following closures will be in place

Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street East

Church Street from Park Road to Hayden Street

Bloor Street East from Yonge Street to Ted Rogers Way

Starting at 1:30 p.m., the following closures will be in place

Bloor Street West from Bay Street to Ted Rogers Way

Yonge Street from Bloor Street West to Queen Street West

Dundas Street West from University Avenue to Victoria Street

Bay Street from Queen Street to Dundas Street

All road closures are expected to end by 8 p.m. Sunday

Canada Day Fireworks at Ashbridges Bay

Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual fireworks display at at Ashbridges Bay on Monday, July 1.

Toronto police say parking enforcement will be stepped up over the long weekend and drivers should expect "major delays," including on Lakeshore Boulevard East.

Parking in the area will also be restricted and officials are advising people to take public transit if possible. The TTC will be adding additional bus service on the 22 Coxwell and the 92 Woodbine routes to handle the crowds.

Police are also reminding attendees that alcohol and personal fireworks are not permitted on the beach.

A number of other fireworks displays are also being held around the GTA this weekend.

Harbourfront Centre concerts

For those heading down to enjoy the waterfront this weekend, there will be a partial closure of the boardwalk around the Harbourfront Centre in order to accommodate two free concerts Friday and Saturday.

They include an 8 p.m. show on June 28 by Canadian musical talents Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson. Then on June 29 at 9 p.m., the centre will host La Bulle, a theatre show from CORPUS.

Pedestrian access to the boardwalk around the Concert Stage will be restricted from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 28, and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 29.