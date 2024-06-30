TORONTO
Toronto

    • Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades

    One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration.

    The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.

    Pride Toronto says the parade will start off on Bloor Street and Church Street before winding down Yonge Street and then ending at Nathan Phillips Square.

    The parade is set to start around 2:00 p.m. local time.

    It's believed this parade will feature several LGBTQ2S+ newcomers to Canada who are celebrating their first Pride events in Toronto this month.

    Many who will be participating in Toronto's Pride events says this is a symbol of hope and belonging after fleeing persecution elsewhere in the world.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.

