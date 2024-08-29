TDSB says some student info may have been exposed in June cyberattack

TORONTO
    Canada's largest public school board says identifying information about some students may have been exposed in a recent cyberattack.

    The Toronto District School Board said in June that an unauthorized party had gained access to its technology testing environment, which is separate and used to test programs before they run on the board's main computer system.

    At the time, the board said it had taken steps to secure data and safeguard critical systems, and would investigate the scope of the attack.

    The TDSB now says the testing environment contained 2023/2024 student information that could include their name, school name, grade, TDSB email address, student number and birth day and month.

    In a letter to parents, the board says its cybersecurity teams and external security partners have advised that the risk to students is low, and they have not so far seen any public disclosure of student data.

    It says parents can reach out if they have any further questions.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.

