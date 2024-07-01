TORONTO
Toronto

    • Taxi driver stabbed in Toronto

    taxi - yellow cab edmonton generic
    Share

    Toronto police are investigating a taxi driver that was stabbed Friday evening.

    Police said the incident happened at around 7:48 p.m. at The Esplanade at Lower Sherbourne Street.

    The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

    Police said Sherbourne Street is closed southbound at The Esplanade.

    The suspect fled the scene. Police describe him as a 25-to-30-year-old Black male with long cornrows. He was wearing no shirt, camo shorts, no shoes and white socks, police said.

    Police are investigating.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News