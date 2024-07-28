TORONTO
    • Suspects sought in attempted theft investigation: TPS

    Police are looking to identify suspects captured in an attempted theft investigation. (TPS) Police are looking to identify suspects captured in an attempted theft investigation. (TPS)
    Toronto Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft-attempt investigation.

    According to police, the incidents happened on Saturday at July 20 at 1:30 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area. There, police allege that a male and female suspect approached an elderly man in his driveway and asked for directions.

    The woman allegedly proceeded to attempt to remove items from the victim’s pockets before walking away and approaching another elderly neighbor with the male suspect.

    Police say that the suspects did not obtain anything from the first victim’s pockets.

    They have identified the man as being between the ages of 35 to 43-years-old, with a medium build, black hair and beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt and pants at the time of the theft attempt, police say.

    The woman is described as being in her 30s with a heavy build and tattoos on her arms. She was wearing a floral gown at the time of the incident, police say.

    Images of the suspects have been released.

    Police are looking to identify suspects captured in an attempted theft investigation. (TPS)

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

