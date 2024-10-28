Suspected stolen vehicle crashes into taxi after Toronto police pursuit

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle that crashed into a taxi in Toronto’s west end on Monday afternoon.

Police tell CP24 that they tried to stop the stolen vehicle but it sped off and was subsequently involved in a collision with a cab in the area of Bartlett Avenue and Shanly Street, east of Dufferin Street, at around 3:15 p.m.

Police say that officers did not pursue the vehicle after it fled the scene.

The taxi driver has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said four suspects have been arrested, but did not provide any further details.