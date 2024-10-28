TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspected stolen vehicle crashes into taxi after Toronto police pursuit

    Toronto police
    Share

    Toronto police are searching for the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle that crashed into a taxi in Toronto’s west end on Monday afternoon.

    Police tell CP24 that they tried to stop the stolen vehicle but it sped off and was subsequently involved in a collision with a cab in the area of Bartlett Avenue and Shanly Street, east of Dufferin Street, at around 3:15 p.m.

    Police say that officers did not pursue the vehicle after it fled the scene.

    The taxi driver has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Officers said four suspects have been arrested, but did not provide any further details.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News