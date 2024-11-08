TORONTO
Toronto

    • Mitch Marner powers Matthews-less Maple Leafs over Red Wings

    Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (16) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Friday, November 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (16) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Friday, November 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
    Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night.

    John Tavares added two goals of his own, including one into an empty net, for Toronto (8-5-2). Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves and Morgan Rielly added two assists. 

    Marner has a goal and 10 assists as part of a seven-game point streak.

    Dylan Larkin replied for Detroit (6-6-1). Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots.

    Toronto placed Auston Matthews (upper-body injury) on injured reserve before the game. The three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner as the NHL's leading goal-scorer also sat out Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins. 

    Matthews is eligible to return to the lineup Tuesday when the Leafs welcome the Ottawa Senators.

    The members of the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2024 were honoured before the opening faceoff. 

    Shea Weber, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell will be enshrined Monday in the player category. David Poile and Colin Campbell are set to go in as builders. 

    Takeaways 

    Leafs: Toronto is now 37-19-2 all-time in the regular season minus Matthews. The club also won two playoff games last spring against Boston without its star sniper.

    Wings: Larkin, Detroit's captain, scored for the fifth time in four games to give him a team-leading nine goals.

    Key moment 

    Tavares snapped a 1-1 tie in the second period on the power play when he fired his sixth goal of the season past Talbot.

    Key stat 

    The Leafs have scored six times on their last 10 power-play opportunities after starting the season an ugly 3-for-39.

    Up next 

    Toronto continues a four-game homestand Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, while Detroit hosts the New York Rangers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

