

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Authorities are warning an outstanding suspect wanted over a double shooting in Toronto should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police announced on Friday three people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder over the shooting on Lombard Street, in the area of Church and Adelaide streets, on Monday but one suspect was still outstanding.

Police say the shooting occurred after a vehicle pulled up to a group of people and an occupant from inside the car fired several shots.

Two men were shot and were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle then fled the scene, police say.

On Wednesday, Yasin Bassey, 27, Khumane Agil, 40, and Mohamed Mahdi, 29, were arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The three men are also facing five other charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Police are still searching for the other suspect, identified as 27-year-old Hassan Hassan.

Hassan is wanted on six charges, including attempted murder.

Police say the public should use caution if they spot Hassan, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to contact police at 418-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.