

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Fairview Mall in North York.

The 23-year-old woman told police she had just finished shopping, at around 7 p.m. on Monday, when she was suddenly grabbed from behind by a stranger.

It’s alleged the woman was sexually assaulted. The man fled from the area before authorities arrived.

The suspect has been described as a man in his 30s, approximately five-foot-eight with a black goatee. He was last seen wearing glasses, an orange toque, a black jacket, a light-coloured hooded sweater, dark pants, and black and white running shoes.

Police say he was also carrying a black backpack.

In an effort to identify the suspect, police have released a pair of security camera images taken from the mall.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the investigation is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.