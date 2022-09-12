Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead- including a Toronto police officer – has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
This is a breaking news update. Previous story follows.
Two people are dead – including a Toronto police officer – and several others are injured following two daylight shootings in Mississauga and Milton which prompted a public alert for the GTA about an active shooter.
Hamilton’s police chief also says that the province’s police watchdog is investigating after one person was fatally shot in a cemetery in that city in connection with the other shootings.
Peel police said Monday afternoon that one person was rushed to a trauma centre following a double shooting which occurred in Mississauga, in the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard, at around 2:15 p.m.
Multiple sources later confirmed to CTV News and CP24 that a Toronto police officer was shot and killed in Mississauga.
The officer was in the area participating in an unspecified training exercise for traffic officers, the sources said. It is believed that the shooting took place in the vicinity of a Tim Hortons.
Police issued a public alert about an active shooter Monday afternoon, but said Monday evening that they were rescinding it.
“I just wanted to let the public know because I know when we issued the alert, that it frightens the public but as of right now, I can tell you that there is no threat to public safety, and we are in the process of retracting that provincial alert,” Peel police Const. Heather Cannon told reporters shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day, police said that they were searching for a suspect described as a black male with a thin build and black hair who was wearing all black with a yellow construction vest.
Police said he was armed and dangerous and said that it was “imperative” that anyone who spots the suspect or his vehicle call 911 immediately.
The suspect vehicle was described as a black jeep Cherokee with licence plate # CLMZ 905.
A short time after the first shooting, Halton police said they were investigating another shooting which occurred at an auto body shop at Main Street and Bronte Street in Milton around 2:50 p.m.
Three people were shot in that incident. Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to a regional hospital for treatment.
Halton police said they were looking for the same vehicle sought in the Mississauga shooting and that it was last seen near Appleby Line and Hwy. 407.
A woman whose child attends a nearby daycare told CTV News Toronto that the centre went into lockdown because of the shooting.
“The owner of the centre had called me and told me that there was an active shooter a couple doors down,” the woman said. “Very, very upsetting. Pretty emotional, actually thinking about it, because they don't really understand what could be happening with the police and such. So very upsetting, but thank god he was okay and they kept them safe, and I was able to come down and get him.”
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Halton police said the suspect was in police in custody.
Police in Hamilton urged drivers to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, but said there have been no incidents connected to it within Hamilton.
There is no word yet as to what led to the shootings.
There was a heavy police presence visible around a Tim Hortons location at the Mississauga scene Monday afternoon and officers could be seen consoling one another.
The head of the Toronto Police Association (TPA) – the union which represents Toronto police officers – arrived at the scene in Mississauga Monday afternoon, but police did not immediately confirm why.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which probes all incidents where police are involved in a death or serious injury – confirmed that they have been notified of a police-involved shooting on York Boulevard in Hamilton involving a Halton police officer and have invoked their mandate. They have not provided any further details so far, though.
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead -- including a Toronto police officer -- has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
John Lennon's killer denied parole again, for 12th time
The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said Monday
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre's 'irresponsible' politics
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's policies on the economy and attacks on Canadian institutions are reckless and irresponsible.
New Conservative leader Poilievre drops in on Quebec caucus before meeting with MPs, senators
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited members of the party's Quebec caucus Monday after nearly sweeping the province in a landslide victory over its former premier, Jean Charest.
Montreal
-
Three charged in Quebec City after dozens of sled dogs allegedly found gassed, frozen, and hanging
Quebec provincial police say three people are facing animal cruelty charges in Quebec City in connection with the alleged discovery adult dogs and puppies gassed, frozen to death in freezers, and hanging at a sled dog company.
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
-
Quebec election: Federal minister says Legault dividing Quebecers on immigration
Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has waded into the Quebec election campaign, saying it's time for Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault to stop dividing Quebecers into 'us and them.'
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead -- including a Toronto police officer -- has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
-
'I saw it as a death threat': Petrolia’s Fall Fair return marred by hate crime
Lambton County OPP are investigating a hate crime committed at the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair over the weekend. A noose was found Sunday morning, wrapped around a pride flag and draped over the back of a food truck.
-
International airline launched in Goderich, Ont.
If Waseem Javed gets his way, Goderich will be home to a new flight school, air taxi service and headquarters of an international airline. Javed’s ambitious plans for Goderich Municipal Airport were unveiled Monday in Huron County.
Kitchener
-
Dispute over proposed development near Caledonia and Six Nations returns to court
The legal saga around a two-year occupation of a proposed development site by a group of Indigenous people returned to an Ontario court on Monday with another attempt to remove the protesters.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead -- including a Toronto police officer -- has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
-
COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron now available in Ontario
Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are now available for vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and older, with roll out to the rest of the population starting Sept. 26.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern researcher promotes better ways to help people quit smoking
A habit that is the top cause of preventable premature death in Canada is more common in northern Ontario than in the rest of the province, says researcher Dr. Patricia Smith.
-
Key facts ahead of vote on LU's plan to pay creditors, emerge from insolvency
On Wednesday, Laurentian University's creditors will vote on a plan to settle those debts and allow the school to emerge from insolvency. Ahead of the meeting, here is some background and more details of how the process works.
-
Flour Mill flasher charged with nudity: Sudbury police
A man accused of exposing himself to people in the Flour Mill area is in custody and is facing several charges, Sudbury police say.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Up to 75 mm of rain possible in Ottawa starting Tuesday
A rainfall warning is in effect for Ottawa with meteorologists forecasting as much as 75 mm of rain starting Tuesday.
-
Some Ottawa residents conflicted over Queen's legacy
As thousands line Scottish streets, mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many others say the death of the monarch brings complicated reflections around her legacy and her role in British colonialism.
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
Windsor
-
‘We have been inundated’: Book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II set up at city hall
Residents and visitors in the City of Windsor are invited to sign a book of condolences to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.
-
‘Matthew did not deserve to die’: Coroner’s inquest hears from Mahoney’s brother on day one
On the first day of the coroner’s inquest into his brother’s death, Michael Mahoney described Matthew as an intelligent and generous person.
-
East Windsor house fire deemed suspicious, police launch arson investigation
Windsor police have launched an arson investigation into an east end house fire Sunday morning.
Barrie
-
Families of Barrie, Ont. crash victims say final goodbyes
Family and friends gathered at Adams Funeral Home in Barrie on Monday to pay their respects to one of the young adults killed in a car crash more than two weeks ago.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Suspect in Ontario shooting rampage that left Toronto officer dead killed by police
The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead -- including a Toronto police officer -- has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
-
'Late for work' is no excuse for stunt driving: Barrie man charged
A Barrie man claiming to be late for work faces charges after an officer on patrol in Innisfil stopped him for speeding.
Atlantic
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in northeast Calgary
One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Monday.
-
Composting confusion: Grocery store chain asks why it can't give out its bags
As a Calgary grocery store chain is calling on the federal government to change its opinion of its compostable shopping bags, the agency in charge of policies on the reduction of single-use plastics in Canada suggest they aren't safe for the environment.
-
Canada goose adopts flock of kayakers for entire 7-hour Columbia River paddle
A Canadian goose floated alongside a group of kayakers and paddle boarders for their entire 32-kilometre trek on B.C.'s Columbia River.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
-
Victim of fatal crash not discovered until morning after: RCMP
A 30-year-old man killed in a single vehicle crash in Pinawa, Man. Saturday night was not found until the morning after.
-
'I was quite fortunate': Winnipeg man warning others in his neighbourhood after being stalked by coyotes
A Winnipeg man is sharing his story of a close encounter with a group of coyotes last week.
Vancouver
-
Highway 1 reopens near Hope, B.C., active wildfire means future closures possible
A section of Highway 1 that was partially closed due to a wildfire near Hope, B.C. has reopened, with the province warning it could be closed again "at any time"
-
Man posed as reflexologist, rubbed women's feet in B.C.'s Okanagan: RCMP
Mounties are trying to identify a man who posed as reflexologist and rubbed two women's feet during "separate and unusual interactions" in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
BC Lions coach says he was racially profiled by Mounties
A coach for the BC Lions says he was pulled over by police for "zero reason," accusing the Mounties of racial profiling.
Edmonton
-
2 plead guilty to murder, 2 to fight charges in death of woman near Hinton
Four people who were charged in the 2019 homicide of a 25-year-old mother of three appeared in front of a judge Monday, with two taking responsibility for her death.
-
Man killed in central Alberta plane crash
A man was killed in a plane crash in central Alberta Monday morning. Bashaw RCMP received a report of a plane crash at Highway 53 and Range Road 190 at 9:50 a.m.
-
Looking to save on your cell or cable plan? One expert says the first step is to ask
When it comes to saving money on your cable or phone plan, one consumer expert recommends regularly negotiating or calling your service provider to ensure you are getting their best deals.