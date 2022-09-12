What we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect
Two people were killed, including a Toronto police officer, following shootings in Mississauga and Milton on Monday afternoon.
As news of the shootings broke, it soon became clear that Halton and Peel police were looking for the same suspect - a man driving a black Jeep Cherokee.
An emergency alert for an ‘active shooter’ was then issued. It was ultimately rescinded after the suspect was located in Hamilton minutes later.
About two hours hours elapsed between the first reported shooting and confirmation that the suspect was in custody.
Here is a timeline of what we know about what transpired in that time:
2:15 p.m. – Two people are shot near Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga. Sources later confirm that a Toronto police officer was killed in the shooting.
2:50 p.m. – Another shooting is reported at an auto body shop at Main Street and Bronte Street in Milton. Halton police eventually confirm that they are looking for the same Black Jeep Cherokee that was seen fleeing the scene of the earlier Mississauga shooting.
4:22 p.m. – Peel police release an image of a suspect in the Mississauga shooting wearing what appears to be a construction vest.
4:23 p.m. – An emergency alert for active shooter is issued. The alert suggests the suspect is travelling in a stolen vehicle and says he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
4:34 p.m. – Halton police confirm that the suspect has been taken into custody. They say that one person was killed in the earlier Milton shooting and two others were injured.
5:25 p.m. – Peel police say that they are in the process of rescinding the alert as “there is no further threat to public safety.”
6:08 p.m. - The Special Investigations Unit says it has invoked its mandate in relation to a shooting involving a Halton Regional Police Service officer on York Boulevard in Hamilton.
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
John Lennon's killer denied parole again, for 12th time
The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said Monday
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre's 'irresponsible' politics
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's policies on the economy and attacks on Canadian institutions are reckless and irresponsible.
New Conservative leader Poilievre drops in on Quebec caucus before meeting with MPs, senators
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited members of the party's Quebec caucus Monday after nearly sweeping the province in a landslide victory over its former premier, Jean Charest.
Three charged in Quebec City after dozens of sled dogs allegedly found gassed, frozen, and hanging
Quebec provincial police say three people are facing animal cruelty charges in Quebec City in connection with the alleged discovery adult dogs and puppies gassed, frozen to death in freezers, and hanging at a sled dog company.
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
-
Quebec election: Federal minister says Legault dividing Quebecers on immigration
Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has waded into the Quebec election campaign, saying it's time for Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault to stop dividing Quebecers into 'us and them.'
'I saw it as a death threat': Petrolia’s Fall Fair return marred by hate crime
Lambton County OPP are investigating a hate crime committed at the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair over the weekend. A noose was found Sunday morning, wrapped around a pride flag and draped over the back of a food truck.
-
International airline launched in Goderich, Ont.
If Waseem Javed gets his way, Goderich will be home to a new flight school, air taxi service and headquarters of an international airline. Javed’s ambitious plans for Goderich Municipal Airport were unveiled Monday in Huron County.
Dispute over proposed development near Caledonia and Six Nations returns to court
The legal saga around a two-year occupation of a proposed development site by a group of Indigenous people returned to an Ontario court on Monday with another attempt to remove the protesters.
-
COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron now available in Ontario
Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are now available for vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and older, with roll out to the rest of the population starting Sept. 26.
Northern researcher promotes better ways to help people quit smoking
A habit that is the top cause of preventable premature death in Canada is more common in northern Ontario than in the rest of the province, says researcher Dr. Patricia Smith.
-
Key facts ahead of vote on LU's plan to pay creditors, emerge from insolvency
On Wednesday, Laurentian University's creditors will vote on a plan to settle those debts and allow the school to emerge from insolvency. Ahead of the meeting, here is some background and more details of how the process works.
-
Flour Mill flasher charged with nudity: Sudbury police
A man accused of exposing himself to people in the Flour Mill area is in custody and is facing several charges, Sudbury police say.
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Up to 75 mm of rain possible in Ottawa starting Tuesday
A rainfall warning is in effect for Ottawa with meteorologists forecasting as much as 75 mm of rain starting Tuesday.
-
Some Ottawa residents conflicted over Queen's legacy
As thousands line Scottish streets, mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many others say the death of the monarch brings complicated reflections around her legacy and her role in British colonialism.
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
‘We have been inundated’: Book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II set up at city hall
Residents and visitors in the City of Windsor are invited to sign a book of condolences to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.
-
‘Matthew did not deserve to die’: Coroner’s inquest hears from Mahoney’s brother on day one
On the first day of the coroner’s inquest into his brother’s death, Michael Mahoney described Matthew as an intelligent and generous person.
-
East Windsor house fire deemed suspicious, police launch arson investigation
Windsor police have launched an arson investigation into an east end house fire Sunday morning.
Families of Barrie, Ont. crash victims say final goodbyes
Family and friends gathered at Adams Funeral Home in Barrie on Monday to pay their respects to one of the young adults killed in a car crash more than two weeks ago.
-
'Late for work' is no excuse for stunt driving: Barrie man charged
A Barrie man claiming to be late for work faces charges after an officer on patrol in Innisfil stopped him for speeding.
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in northeast Calgary
One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Monday.
-
Composting confusion: Grocery store chain asks why it can't give out its bags
As a Calgary grocery store chain is calling on the federal government to change its opinion of its compostable shopping bags, the agency in charge of policies on the reduction of single-use plastics in Canada suggest they aren't safe for the environment.
-
Canada goose adopts flock of kayakers for entire 7-hour Columbia River paddle
A Canadian goose floated alongside a group of kayakers and paddle boarders for their entire 32-kilometre trek on B.C.'s Columbia River.
NEW | Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
-
Victim of fatal crash not discovered until morning after: RCMP
A 30-year-old man killed in a single vehicle crash in Pinawa, Man. Saturday night was not found until the morning after.
-
'I was quite fortunate': Winnipeg man warning others in his neighbourhood after being stalked by coyotes
A Winnipeg man is sharing his story of a close encounter with a group of coyotes last week.
Highway 1 reopens near Hope, B.C., active wildfire means future closures possible
A section of Highway 1 that was partially closed due to a wildfire near Hope, B.C. has reopened, with the province warning it could be closed again "at any time"
-
Man posed as reflexologist, rubbed women's feet in B.C.'s Okanagan: RCMP
Mounties are trying to identify a man who posed as reflexologist and rubbed two women's feet during "separate and unusual interactions" in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
BC Lions coach says he was racially profiled by Mounties
A coach for the BC Lions says he was pulled over by police for "zero reason," accusing the Mounties of racial profiling.
2 plead guilty to murder, 2 to fight charges in death of woman near Hinton
Four people who were charged in the 2019 homicide of a 25-year-old mother of three appeared in front of a judge Monday, with two taking responsibility for her death.
-
Man killed in central Alberta plane crash
A man was killed in a plane crash in central Alberta Monday morning. Bashaw RCMP received a report of a plane crash at Highway 53 and Range Road 190 at 9:50 a.m.
-
Looking to save on your cell or cable plan? One expert says the first step is to ask
When it comes to saving money on your cable or phone plan, one consumer expert recommends regularly negotiating or calling your service provider to ensure you are getting their best deals.