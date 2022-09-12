What we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect

Two people were killed, including a Toronto police officer, following shootings in Mississauga and Milton on Monday afternoon.

As news of the shootings broke, it soon became clear that Halton and Peel police were looking for the same suspect - a man driving a black Jeep Cherokee.

An emergency alert for an ‘active shooter’ was then issued. It was ultimately rescinded after the suspect was located in Hamilton minutes later.

About two hours hours elapsed between the first reported shooting and confirmation that the suspect was in custody.

Here is a timeline of what we know about what transpired in that time:

2:15 p.m. – Two people are shot near Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga. Sources later confirm that a Toronto police officer was killed in the shooting.

2:50 p.m. – Another shooting is reported at an auto body shop at Main Street and Bronte Street in Milton. Halton police eventually confirm that they are looking for the same Black Jeep Cherokee that was seen fleeing the scene of the earlier Mississauga shooting.

4:22 p.m. – Peel police release an image of a suspect in the Mississauga shooting wearing what appears to be a construction vest.

4:23 p.m. – An emergency alert for active shooter is issued. The alert suggests the suspect is travelling in a stolen vehicle and says he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

4:34 p.m. – Halton police confirm that the suspect has been taken into custody. They say that one person was killed in the earlier Milton shooting and two others were injured.

5:25 p.m. – Peel police say that they are in the process of rescinding the alert as “there is no further threat to public safety.”

6:08 p.m. - The Special Investigations Unit says it has invoked its mandate in relation to a shooting involving a Halton Regional Police Service officer on York Boulevard in Hamilton.