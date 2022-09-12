'Utter shock': Communities mourn victims of violent Ontario shootings

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'

Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far

Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.

Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs

Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.

