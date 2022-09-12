'Utter shock': Communities mourn victims of violent Ontario shootings

Condolences and messages of support started to trickle in on social media hours after two people, including a police officer, were killed and multiple others were injured in shootings across the Greater Toronto Area.

According to police, two people were first shot in Mississauga. One of the two victims was a Toronto police officer, who was fatally shot. The other individual was taken to a trauma centre.

Shortly after a shooting was reported in Milton. One person has been pronounced dead while two others were rushed to hospital.

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for both incidents. Hours later, Hamilton police said the suspect had been shot and killed.

The shootings all occurred within the span of four hours, leaving multiple communities reeling from the violence. Police hadn’t even cleared the crime scenes before flowers began to appear in memory of those who lost their lives.

Flowers are dropped off at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mississauga on Sept. 12, 2022. (John Musselman/CTV News Toronto)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford quickly took to social media to say he was “horrified” to hear of the shootings.

“Like all Ontarians, I’m horrified by today’s senseless violence, including the killing of a Toronto police officer,” Ford said in a tweet.

“I’m so grateful to law enforcement for bringing this situation to an end. May justice for those killed and injured be swift.”

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said that she was in “utter shock” by the events.

“Like many residents across Mississauga, Toronto and Milton, I am in utter shock and devastated in light of today’s deadly gun attacks that claimed several lives and others in life-threatening condition,” Crombie said in a statement.

STATEMENT: Devastated in light of today’s attacks that claimed several lives and left others critically injured. I offer my condolences to the families & loved ones of those who lost their lives and pray for the quick recovery of those receiving treatment. https://t.co/vlOspaQgx7 pic.twitter.com/uQmRtzz2Ax — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) September 12, 2022

“In the wake of this tragedy, I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones who lost their lives in this unimaginable tragedy.”

‘KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY’

Messages of condolences began to pour in by police forces across Ontario for the officer who was slain on Monday.

On behalf of Chief Burbidge and all members of RHFES, we extend our thoughts, support and condolences to the family and friends of the officer fatally injured today, as well as the entire @TorontoPolice family during this difficult time. — Richmond Hill Fire (@RHFES) September 12, 2022

We’ve learned that a Toronto Police officer has been shot and killed during an interaction in Mississauga. Our hearts extend to the officers family and @TorontoPolice colleagues. — Wounded Warriors CAN (@WoundWarriorCA) September 12, 2022

The Ontario Special Constable Association said it “extends sincerest condolences to the lived ones of the TPS officer who was killed today, as well as to his TPS and TPA family.”

“Our hearts are with Halton police, Peel police and Hamilton police as well on this tragic day, and we wish speedy recoveries to those injured.”