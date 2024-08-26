Suspect charged with attempted murder after hammer assault in Toronto's west end: police

A 44-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting another individual with a hammer in Toronto’s west end earlier this month.

The incident happened at King and Queen streets in Toronto’s Roncesvalles Village neighbourhood just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Police say that the suspect and victim got into some sort of argument prior to the assault.

The victim was ultimately rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Within hours of the incident, police had identified a suspect and made a public appeal for information about their whereabouts.

However, weeks went by without any updates on the case.

In a news release issued on Monday morning, police confirmed that a suspect – Toronto resident Warren Dwyer – was taken into custody the previous day and charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Dwyer was expected to appear in court in connection with the charges on Monday morning.