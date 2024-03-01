Suspect arrested after woman shot in face with pellet gun in Scarborough
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in Scarborough on Wednesday morning, an incident that police say appears to have been a “random” attack.
At around 11:30 a.m., police said a 76-year-old woman was going for her daily stroll along Hupfield Trail, near McLevin Avenue and Neilson Road, when she was approached by a suspect from behind.
According to police, the suspect shot the woman in the hand and face with a pellet gun. She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently resting at home, police said.
“It doesn’t appear to be targeted at this time. It does appear to be random,” Const. Laurie McCann told reporters on Thursday.
On Friday morning, officers with the Toronto Police Service’s 42 Division confirmed to CTV News Toronto that an arrest was made Thursday, but did not provide any identifying details about the suspect or how they were located.
Investigators had previously released a surveillance camera image of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a three-quarter length grey jacket, black pants and dark clothing covering their face and head.
Police have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. to provide more details on the case.
At this point it is not clear what charges, if any, the individual taken into custody will face.
