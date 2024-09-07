Collision between vehicle and TTC bus in Toronto's east end sends man to hospital

A crash between a vehicle and a TTC bus has sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries, Toronto police say.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m., in the area of Greenwood and Sanford avenues, in Toronto's east end.

Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto the driver of the vehicle has been injured.

They also provide details about the incident or the cause of the collision.

Officers advise drivers to expect delays in the area at this time.