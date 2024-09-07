Collision between vehicle and TTC bus in Toronto's east end sends man to hospital
A crash between a vehicle and a TTC bus has sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries, Toronto police say.
It happened shortly after 2 p.m., in the area of Greenwood and Sanford avenues, in Toronto's east end.
Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto the driver of the vehicle has been injured.
They also provide details about the incident or the cause of the collision.
Officers advise drivers to expect delays in the area at this time.
Police release video of Toronto plaza shooting that killed university student
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
'Extremely vigorous' wildfire activity in central B.C. prompts crews to back off for safety
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
The iPhone is getting a 'glow' up. What to expect from Apple's Monday event
Apple excited fans with its vision for its 'Apple Intelligence' artificial intelligence system earlier this year. Now, it's time for the company to prove it really works.
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Here's what jobs will survive in the AI boom: Statistics Canada estimates
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
Oiler Corey Perry gets assist during Friday Night Smackdown at Rogers Place
The Worm made a guest appearance on WWE's Smackdown at Rogers Place Friday night.
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election despite polls citing his unpopularity among Canadians. Here's a look at what would happen if he decided to call it quits.
The 33 most anticipated movies of the fall
Here are some of the most anticipated films of this fall, from large to small and everything in between.
Montreal
-
Former NHLer and addict Brandon Reid's new goal is to help others beat addiction
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
-
Teen killed on e-scooter near Montreal park honoured, calls for more safety measures
Family and community members gathered in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood on Saturday to pay respects to a 14-year-old boy who was killed while riding a scooter in the summer.
-
Petition calls for service dog subsidy for those with autism in Quebec
A petition has garnered more than 10,000 signatures calling for the Quebec subsidy for service dogs to be extended to those with autism.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa canoeist Brianna Hennessy wins Paralympic silver medal
Canadian para canoeist Brianna Hennessy raced to her first Paralympic medal with a reminder of her mother on her paddle.
-
Here's what the latest rate cut means for mortgage holders, home buyers
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent.
-
Garage fire displaces two adults in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says two adults have been displaced following a fire that started in the garage of their home in Orleans Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Person hospitalized for Ontario's first human case of rabies since 1967
Ontario is reporting the first human case of rabies contracted in the province in more than half a century.
-
Sudbury OPP officer pleads guilty to stealing evidence during moose hunt investigation
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
-
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
Kitchener
-
Three teens charged for armed robbery at Kitchener jewelry store
Three teens were arrested for an armed robbery at a Kitchener jewelry store after witnesses caught and detained the suspects until officers arrived on scene.
-
'They just see these tenants as a profits': Guelph residents fighting back against renoviction
Guelph tenants worry they'll have find a new home after recently receiving N-13 notices from their new apartment owner.
-
15-year-old reported missing in Brantford
Brantford Police say a missing teen hasn't been seen since Sept. 1.
London
-
‘Proactive enforcement’: City of London housing blitz aims at helping tenants address issues with landlords
The City of London’s municipal enforcement team spent Saturday at 700 units on Kipps Lane, helping tenants address property standards issues.
-
Strathroy-Caradoc police searching for robbery, stabbing suspects
The Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a robbery and stabbing following an incident early Saturday morning.
-
Trial against former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continues
The trial of former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continued on Friday.
Windsor
-
Two knives said to be involved in Friday’s fatal police-involved shooting: SIU
The Special Investigations Unit’s (SIU) forensic investigators remain on scene Saturday afternoon following Friday’s fatal shooting involving a Windsor police officer.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Has Walkerville become the 'new downtown' of Windsor? These residents say yes
Citing a vibrant business and dining scene, more active streets and a perception of greater safety, residents at a new event in Walkerville say the neighborhood has become Windsor's "real downtown," outshining the traditional core as the city's most desirable place to be — day or night.
-
Chatham-Kent police remind drivers to watch for deer
Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to watch for deer while out on the roads, especially at dusk and dawn.
Barrie
-
3-car crash in Midland
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Bayshore Drive near Frank Street in Midland on Saturday.
-
Alleged sexual assault under investigation
Officers from Southern Georgian OPP are investigating an alleged overnight sexual assault incident in Midland last weekend.
-
Parkinson's 'SuperWalk' raises more than $30K
The 35th annual Parkinson Canada 'SuperWalk' in Barrie on Saturday raised more than $30,000 to support Parkinson's Disease research.
Winnipeg
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
-
Manitoba jail guard acquitted of all charges in death of Indigenous inmate
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
-
A new way to get lost: How Manitoba's corn mazes are created
Corn maze season has officially begun throughout Manitoba – a sign that fall is just around the corner.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP issues formal apology to African Nova Scotians for historic use of street checks
The Nova Scotia RCMP has issued a formal apology to African Nova Scotians and people of African descent for the historic use of street checks and other harmful interactions.
-
Flooding repairs at Cape Breton Regional Hospital expected to take five months
The Nova Scotia Health Authority has released more information about the significant flooding at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on August 25.
-
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 injured after semi and SUV crash head-on near Sedgewick
A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after an SUV and a semi truck crashed on Highway 13 near Sedgewick on Friday.
-
Charges laid after motorcyclist posts video of dangerous driving on social media
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.
-
Edmonton zoning changes pit lot owner against city over property value
A homeowner in a southside neighbourhood says his property is about to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in value because of the City of Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Calgary water consumption increases slightly Friday as high temperatures drive up demand
Calgary water consumption ticked up to 505 million litres Friday as sweltering mid-summer temperatures drove up demand.
-
Memorial held for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at their New Jersey high school
An emotional memorial was held Friday for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at their old high school in Gloucester City, New Jersey.
-
Over 17,000 cases of Chocolate Mint Girl Guide cookies arrive in Calgary as fundraising campaign kicks off
A precious -- and tasty -- cargo arrived in Calgary Saturday.
Regina
-
'Hopeless and helpless': Regina mother seeks help to treat rare spinal disease
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
-
These two political parties in Saskatchewan are considering an alliance
Two political parties in Saskatchewan are considering a potential alliance ahead of the upcoming provincial election.
-
'We have members that care': Victoria Club in Regina celebrates 100 years
The Victoria Club Regina has a weekend of activities planned in celebration of 100 years of operation.
Saskatoon
-
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
Sask. dog owner says residents of Allan ran him out of town
The owner of a pack of dogs that drew the ire of residents of Allan, Sask. says he was run out of town after his neighbours grew fearful of his beloved pets.
Vancouver
-
Fire destroys commercial greenhouse in Surrey
A large fire destroyed a greenhouse in Surrey early Saturday morning, causing "quite a spectacle," according to firefighters.
-
These 17 places in B.C. just had their hottest Sept. 6 on record
It’s been a warm start to September in B.C., and in some communities record-breakingly so, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
1 dead, 1 airlifted after crash that closed Highway 1 in Langley
A tow truck driver is dead and another person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a major crash on Highway 1 in Langley Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Suspect accused of random attacks in Vancouver had a history of court-ordered psychiatric care
Brendan Colin McBride, the man accused of killing one man and assaulting another in downtown Vancouver Wednesday, was identified by the courts as requiring counselling and forensic psychiatric services as part of a probation order in 2022.