TORONTO
Toronto

    • Collision between vehicle and TTC bus in Toronto's east end sends man to hospital

    Toronto police
    Share

    A crash between a vehicle and a TTC bus has sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries, Toronto police say.

    It happened shortly after 2 p.m., in the area of Greenwood and Sanford avenues, in Toronto's east end.

    Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto the driver of the vehicle has been injured.

    They also provide details about the incident or the cause of the collision.

    Officers advise drivers to expect delays in the area at this time.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News