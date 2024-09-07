Driver ran red light before Whitby hit-and-run that left woman with critical injuries: police

A 23-year-old woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Whitby early Saturday morning.

Police said the collision occurred on Consumers Drive, between Brock and Garden streets, at around 6:20 a.m.

According to police, the woman just hopped off the bus and was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle that allegedly ran a red light.

The woman was taken to a Toronto-area trauma hospital. Police initially said she was in serious condition, but in an update on Saturday afternoon, they confirmed her injuries are now critical.

Meanwhile, police said the driver fled the scene and was last seen travelling west on Victoria Street West from Brock Street South.

The vehicle is described as a 2010 silver, four-door Jaguar XF, and according to investigators, it may have damage on the front passenger-side corner.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.