TORONTO
Toronto

    • 23-year-old woman critically injured in Highway 401 rollover dies: OPP

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (MTO) Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (MTO)
    A woman has died, and another person is in hospital with serious injuries following a rollover crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Friday night.

    Emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

    Paramedics told CP24 Friday night that they transported a woman and a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another man was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, paramedics said.

    On Saturday, police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the woman, who was 23 years old, died from her injuries.

    The cause of the crash is unknown.

    Police said they were looking into speed as a possible factor.

