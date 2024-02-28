Woman shot in the face several times with pellet gun in Scarborough, suspect sought

A woman was shot in the face several times with a pellet gun while she was walking along a trail in Scarborough Wednesday morning and Toronto police are looking for the suspect.

Officers initially responded to Mary Shadd Public School near McLevin Avenue and Neilson Road for an unknown trouble call shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police said an injured woman was in front of the school asking for help. Officers and paramedics arrived and took the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have since learned that the victim, a 76-year-old woman, was strolling along Hupfield Trail when an unknown individual approached her from behind.

As the individual passed the woman, they allegedly shot her in the face several times with a pellet gun.

The suspect fled the area. Meanwhile, the woman sustained injuries to both to her hands and face, police said.

It is unknown if the suspect knew the victim as is their motive for the incident.

On Wednesday evening, police released photos of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying them.

Investigators have limited a description of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a three-quarter length grey jacket, black pants and dark clothing covering their face and head.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.