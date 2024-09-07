Police search for victim after shots fired in Hamilton

Police are looking for an individual who may have been a victim of a shooting in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

Police received a call for shots fired in the area of Gage Avenue South and King Street East around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found evidence of a shooting but did not locate anyone injured.

“Investigators have determined that a Hamilton Cab was involved in this incident and transported the alleged victim to and from the scene. This taxi has been located,” police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

“Investigators are appealing for the involved victim to come forward and speak to police.”

They have also released a video showing a person firing a gun on a sidewalk before running away.

Police do not have suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police at 905-546-4883 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.