Sunshine and mild temperatures mark the start of March Break in Toronto

    Mild, sunny weather has arrived in Toronto just in time for March Break, with double-digit daytime highs in the forecast this week.

    Environment Canada is calling for sunshine on Monday with a high of 9 C, about six degrees warmer than the average daytime high for March 11.

    The real warm up, the national weather agency says, is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Sunny skies are in the forecast on both days with the temperature climbing to 14 C on Tuesday and 17 C on Wednesday.

    If that is the case it will represent a nearly 20 degree swing from earlier this morning when temperatures reached a low of – 1 C.

    Torontonians should soak up the sunshine early this week as it is not expected to stick around for long. The temperature is also expected to steadily decline to more seasonal norms as the weekend approaches.

    Environment Canada says Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 11 C. The temperature will continue to drop on Friday, which will see rain and a high of 8 C. Saturday will bring cloudy conditions and a high of 7 C and the temperature is expected to dip to 5 C on Sunday.

