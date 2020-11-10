TORONTO -- On Tuesday, volunteers decorated the lawns outside Sunnybrook Veterans Centre with thousands of Canadian flags.

The 10th annual “planting of the flags” is the culmination of "Operation Raise a Flag," a fundraising campaign for Canada’s war veterans.

“Remembering the sacrifice that people made. That’s the thing to remember,” said resident George Branchaud. “That’s what I see when I see the flags, and any of the ceremonies.”

375 veterans of the Second World War, Korean War and the Cold War live at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. And every year, 37,500 flags adorn Sunnybrook's lawns in their honor. It is a yearly commemoration of a day that means so much to so many.

“It’s a wonderful day that ended a perfectly dreadful war,” said veteran Suzy Stohn.

It is also a time of somber reflection, says veteran Lloyd Bodie.

“You have to have friends die in a war to realize what war’s all about. Unless you’ve had that experience it’s hard to believe what the significance of wars are.”

Normally, hundreds of volunteers take part planting flags, each of which represents a donation from the community. But this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, that was not possible. Instead, the centre appealed to Canada’s Armed Forces.

“So when they reached out to the military, we jumped at the chance,” said Lt. Commander Kaighley Brett. “This provided us an opportunity to support the veterans in a meaningful way, but also socially distance safely.”

“Operation Raise a Flag” allows Canadians as a whole to show their respect. Online donations go toward the mental and physical care of the Veteran Centre’s residents. Messages of support are also encouraged.

“We take that to the veterans throughout the facility,” says the Centre’s Karen Lorris. “We have thank you books where we share all of those messages that just touch your heart like you wouldn’t believe. They’re absolutely beautiful from people all ages, all walks of life, it means so much.”

While Remembrance Day activities will be greatly curtailed due to COVID-19 this year, the Centre says its residents will still be buoyed by the sea of red and white outside their windows.