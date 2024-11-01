TORONTO
Toronto

    • Three people seriously injured in Mississauga collision

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Three people have been seriously injured in a collision in Mississauga.

    Peel police say they were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in the area of Dixie and Derry roads just after 9 p.m.

    Peel paramedics tell CTV News Toronto that one person was airlifted to a hospital while two others were transported by ambulance.

    Two people are in life-threatening condition while a third person is in critical condition, paramedics say.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

