Three people seriously injured in Mississauga collision

Three people have been seriously injured in a collision in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in the area of Dixie and Derry roads just after 9 p.m.

Peel paramedics tell CTV News Toronto that one person was airlifted to a hospital while two others were transported by ambulance.

Two people are in life-threatening condition while a third person is in critical condition, paramedics say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.