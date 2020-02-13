TORONTO -- Subway service has resumed on Line 1 after a work car derailment at St. George Station caused a six-hour delay on Thursday morning.

The incident prompted the transit agency to suspend train service between St. Clair West and Union stations beginning at 6 a.m.

Service resumes just before 1 p.m.

TTC spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths told CP24 at around 7 a.m. that about 40 shuttle buses had been ordered and approximately 20 of them were currently in operation.

“It is quite a big patch of the subway there that is out of service right now but we have quite a few options available for customers this morning,” he said.

To accomodate the morning rush, at around 8:30 a.m., the TTC said 100 shuttle buses were operating in the area.

Griffiths said the TTC was boosting service on east-west routes, including putting additional streetcars and buses on the roads and adding more cars on Line 1 on the Yonge side.

Customers may use GO Transit at Danforth, Kennedy, Kipling, Dundas West, Downsview Park, and Union Stations (including the UP Express) for the cost of a TTC fare. TTC PRESTO customers are not required to tap prior to boarding.

Re-railing crews spent the morning at St. George Station trying to fix the problem.

The work car that derailed earlier this morning has been re-railed. Before restoring subway service, several important things need to happen:

The TTC also warned commuters during the delay that they may experience "longer than normal wait times" between Union and Finch stations on Line 1 due to the ongoing problem at St. George Station.

As well, the Toronto Police Service was advising drivers to be patient in the affected areas.

CROWDS:

- due to subway being suspended, crowds are gathering at several locations on the subway lines

- please be patient, TTC has dispatched buses to assist

- expect delays





Griffiths noted that this derailment likely would not be as disruptive as the partial derailment of a train on Line 2 last month.

“This is quite a different situation,” Griffiths said, adding that work cars are much smaller than regular subway trains.

Commuters expressed frustration Thursday at the repeated issues on the subway system.

“It seems like shuttle services are the new thing and taking the actual train isn’t,” one commuter said outside St. George Station on Thursday morning. “The services are just not reliable.”

What is happening??? Please take action! It was never ever THIS BAD . There is an issue EVERYDAY!!!

It's taken my daughter 2 hours to get from St. Clair West to St. George and she's still not at her final destination! Beyond frustrating!

Mayor John Tory apologized to commuters for the inconvenience this morning.

"It was the worst possible time for that to happen," he said at city hall on Thursday morning. "There will be a of course a complete investigation into why it happened."