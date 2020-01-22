TORONTO -- The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations after a partial train derailement in the midst of morning rush hour Wednesday.

The transit agency said that all trains had stopped travelling between the seven stations at around 6:08 a.m.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said that crews had reported a partial derailment of one of the middle cars of a train, not in service, that was leaving Keele Yard.

Almost 100 shuttle buses were ordered to assist passengers, Green said. The service resumed at around 10:20 a.m.

"This was a bad morning for our customers traveling into and out of the west end and for that we apologize," Green stated. "Thankfully, subway derailments, even partial ones, are rare, but we commit to finding the root cause to avoid a repeat."

Commuters formed long lines to board the shuttles at each station during the morning rush. Some people complained on Twitter that they waited over half an hour to get on a bus.

Officials urged commuters to use their TTC fare to board GO Transit vehicles at Mimico, Union, Dundas West and Kipling stations in order to alleviate the pressure.

Toronto police said that Bloor Street West was temporarily closed between Royal York Road and Jane Street because roads were congested with pedestrian traffic due to the subway closure. The road was only open for TTC shuttle buses, but has since reopened.