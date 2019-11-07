

CTV News Toronto





Subway service on a portion of Line 2 was shut down for an hour and a half during rush hour due to a power outage.

Service was suspended between Pape and St. George stations on the Bloor-Danforth subway line as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Officials have not yet said what caused the power outages.

Around 9:30 a.m., officials said that subway service had resumed along the Bloor-Danforth subway line.

Shuttle buses were operating in the area, but commuters said that the power outage caused long lines and delays.

Track crews are investigating. No ETA at the moment. If coming in to the core from the east, consider taking GO from Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough and Danforth. You can ride on a TTC fare during this disruption. https://t.co/Y7vcAUauoS — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) November 7, 2019