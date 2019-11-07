Subway service on a portion of Line 2  was shut down for an hour and a half during rush hour due to a power outage.

Service was suspended between Pape and St. George stations on the Bloor-Danforth subway line as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

subway

Officials have not yet said what caused the power outages.

Around 9:30 a.m., officials said that subway service had resumed along the Bloor-Danforth subway line.

Shuttle buses were operating in the area, but commuters said that the power outage caused long lines and delays.