Subway service resumes on Line 2 after power outage during rush hour
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 8:11AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 9:41AM EST
Subway service on a portion of Line 2 was shut down for an hour and a half during rush hour due to a power outage.
Service was suspended between Pape and St. George stations on the Bloor-Danforth subway line as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
Officials have not yet said what caused the power outages.
Around 9:30 a.m., officials said that subway service had resumed along the Bloor-Danforth subway line.
Shuttle buses were operating in the area, but commuters said that the power outage caused long lines and delays.