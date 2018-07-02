

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada is saying residents of southern Ontario will see some overnight relief from the heat, but daytime temperatures are expected to remain steamy.

Last Thursday, the agency issued a heat warning for the Canada Day long weekend, calling the upcoming heat wave “the most significant heat event” Ontario has experienced in the last few years.

The heat warning extends throughout the GTA and most of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Waterloo and Barrie.

In an updated weather statement issued Monday morning, Environment Canada said that a cold front forecasted to pass through the province should bring relief to the heat wave, lowering overnight temperatures into the high teens for the next two days.

However, daytime highs are still expected to be in the low 30s, with humidex values possibly reaching the low 40s.

“The high heat and humidity could return on Wednesday,” the heat warning reads. “Daytime highs again will be near mid-thirties with humidex near mid-forties. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the low twenties, except high teens in some rural areas, providing little or no relief from the heat.”

The passage of a cold front along with a 30 per cent chance of rain on Friday is expected to help temper the heat, leading to more seasonable summer weather the following weekend.

According to Environment Canada, the daytime high in Toronto will be 31 C on Tuesday, 32 C on Wednesday, and 32 C on Thursday. Friday is forecast to be 28 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Toronto’s extended heat warning remains in effect

An extended heat warning issued by the city’s medical officer of health on Sunday remains in effect.

In response to the extended heat warning, the city has opened a number of cooling centres around Toronto. These centres are air conditioned and staff will have bottled water available for anyone who needs it.

The city has also extended hours at eight outdoor pools during the heat wave. Facilities that are open until 11:45 p.m. on Monday include Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool on Lake Shore Boulevard, and the pools at Alexandra, McGregor, and Monarch parks.