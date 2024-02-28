Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of dramatic temperature swing

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto ahead of a “sharp” drop in temperature Wednesday afternoon.

The national weather agency says the city could see record-breaking warmth earlier in the day on Wednesday with a high of 13 C in the forecast. But the mild weather will quickly be replaced by frigid temperatures when a “strong cold front” tracks through the southern part of the province this afternoon, causing temperatures to “drop dramatically.”

The cold front also comes with the development of “strong northwesterly winds,” bringing gusts of up to 80 km/h for much of the afternoon and evening.

“Winds are expected to ease tonight. The sudden temperature drop may lead to icy surfaces as temperatures fall below the freezing mark through the day,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

The burst of cold weather will be short-lived.

Although Thursday will begin with wind chill values approaching -12 in the morning, the temperature will warm up to a high of 0C later in the day.

Toronto will see above seasonal temperatures return late this week, with a high of 5 C expected on Friday and 8 C on Saturday.

Double digit daytime highs are in the forecast for Toronto on Sunday and Monday, as temperatures climb to 11 C and 12 C on each day respectively.