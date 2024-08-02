Special weather statement for Toronto lifted, humid conditions to return this weekend

Toronto is no longer under a special weather statement, but Environment Canada says the weekend will be hot and humid.

The weather advisory issued just before 11:30 a.m. warned of “slow-moving thunderstorms” that could produce rainfall amounts of 30 to 60 millimetres. The special weather statement ended just after 3 p.m.

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority also issued a flood outlook that will remain in effect until tomorrow.

It says the heavy rain associated with the thunderstorms could result in “high runoff” from GTA river systems, creating “hazardous conditions” in the process.

“Heavy rainfall, in a short duration of time, from thunderstorms, could result in poor visibility and ponding of water in low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage,” the TRCA advisory notes.

Environment Canada says that the hot and humid conditions will return this weekend. A “very humid airmass” will persist from Saturday morning through Sunday evening with humidex values in the high thirties.

On Saturday, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30 C that could feel like 38 with the humidity. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

It will be sunny with a high of 28 C on Sunday.