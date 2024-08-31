TORONTO
Toronto

Southbound lanes of Hwy. 410 closed in Brampton after pedestrian fatally struck

The closed southbound lanes of Hwy. 410 are pictured following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Saturday August 31, 2024. The closed southbound lanes of Hwy. 410 are pictured following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Saturday August 31, 2024.
All southbound lanes of Highway 410 have been shut down in Brampton after a pedestrian was fatally struck on the busy highway.

AT around 7:40 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said all southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Steeles Avenue for an investigation.

Police later confirmed a pedestrian had been fatally struck.

All southbound lanes of the highway are expected to remain closed at Steeles Avenue for several hours as police investigate, OPP said.

Peel police said the westbound lanes on Steeles Ave are also closed from West Drive to First Gulf Boulevard for the investigation.

