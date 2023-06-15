Someone in Ontario just won $42M in a Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know

More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton