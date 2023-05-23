What we know about the $70M Lotto Max ticket that's about to expire

A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the jackpot from the June 28, 2022 draw has not been claimed, and the winning ticket will expire on June 28, 2023 if no one comes forward.

"We've seen people take a couple months to claim their prize, but now we're coming in to the very end," OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. "This is concerning."

The ticket was purchased at an authorized lottery retailer in Scarborough. Bitonti said the OLG has a lot of information about the ticket, but they are stumped as to who the winner is and the store does not have surveillance video.

"This one is big, and if unclaimed will the biggest unclaimed in Candian lottery history. Someone bought a ticket for a chance to win and they won a prize, so we want to give them this money," Bitonti said.

Bitonti is asking OLG lottery players to check places where they usually store their tickets, such as in clothing pockets, personal accessories, vehicle’s glove compartments or sun-visors, kitchen, bedroom or office drawers.

People who think they may have lost the winning ticket can also contact the OLG to answer a series of security questions to determine if they could be the winner.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw are 8, 19, 22, 41, 42, 46, 47 Bonus 1.

WHAT HAPPENS IF NO ONE COMES FORWARD?

The winner has one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

If the $70-million ticket holder does not show up before the deadline, the unclaimed money will be returned to players through future bonus games or promotions.

While there are a number of reasons a winning ticket doesn't get redeemed, the OLG has previously said it’s usually because it’s been misplaced or forgotten.

According to Bitonti, about one per cent of winnings goes unclaimed each year.