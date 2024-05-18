TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man fatally shot and found on Brampton driveway

    A man was fatally shot and found on a residential driveway in Brampton Saturday morning.

    Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene of a shooting at Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just after 7:20 a.m.

    The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died soon after, police said.

    The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation. 

