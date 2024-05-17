TORONTO
Toronto

    • Feds refuse Toronto's request to decriminalize simple drug possession

    The federal government has denied Toronto's request to decriminalize simple possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.

    In a statement on Friday afternoon, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya'ara Saks said she has determined that Toronto Public Health's request "does not adequately protect public health and maintain public safety."

    "This includes concerns with feasibility and ability for law enforcement to implement the proposed model, protection of youth, and lack of support from key players including the Province of Ontario," Saks added.

