TORONTO
Toronto

    • What's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day

    A person leaves a Toronto supermarket on Oct. 5, 2022. (Alex Lupul / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A person leaves a Toronto supermarket on Oct. 5, 2022. (Alex Lupul / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    The unofficial start of summer is upon us. If you still haven't made plans for Victoria Day, here’s what’s open and closed around Toronto on Monday.

    Open:

    • Select malls (Eaton Centre, CF Markville, Pacific Mall, Square One, Toronto Premium Outlets, Vaughan Mills, Bramalea City Centre)
    • Cineplex theatres
    • Tourist attractions: Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, Art Gallery of Ontario, Royal Ontario Museum, Casa Loma, Hockey Hall of Fame, Ontario Science Centre, Canada’s Wonderland, Aga Khan Museum, Bata Shoe Museum, Riverdale Farm, High Park Animal Display, and Gardiner Museum
    • Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations (call your local store or check the hours of your store online)
    • Rabba Fine Foods, T&T Supermarket
    • Rogers Centre with the Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox at 3:07 p.m.
    • TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but start earlier at 6 a.m.
    • GO Transit will run on a Sunday schedule
    • Fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

    Closed:

    • Government offices, Canada Post offices, banks
    • Yorkdale Shopping Centre (but some restaurants will be open), Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Dufferin Mall, CF Don Mills
    • LCBO, Beer Store
    • Toronto Public Library branches
    • Most grocery stores (call your local store or check the hours of your store online)
    • St. Lawrence Market
    • Toronto History Museums

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News