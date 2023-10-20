Some Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves break into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
CP24.com spoke with three residents in the Yonge and Lawrence neighbourhood who are concerned about the increasingly brazen ways that thieves are targeting vehicles in the area.
One shared a home surveillance video which captured two suspects throwing a brick into a window flanking the front door to gain access to a house. Once inside, the two allegedly took the keys to a Mercedes-Benz GLA and drove it away.
"We have cameras, we have lights. They were there within a metre of a camera directed at their heads. And it didn't matter," said Meghan, whose last name CP24 is not using because she is concerned for her safety.
"They didn't pause. They were so brazen and so determined to take our car."
The incident happened on Sept. 12. Meghan recounted that she and her husband were awoken by a loud crashing noise, which they initially thought was one of their two teenage children.
Alleged car thieves break into midtown home in search for a key fob.
However, when her husband went downstairs to check what had happened, he saw their front door wide open and broken glass on the floor.
"And then we noticed that my car was gone," Meghan said.
"Never in our wildest dreams did we think that somebody would go as far as breaking into a house to find keys," she added.
Meghan is just one of the several residents in the neighbourhood who have had their vehicles stolen in recent months through this new scheme. CP24.com is aware of two more incidents that police are investigating, but the affected residents have declined to be interviewed due to safety concerns.
"Absolutely terrified," Meghan said. "Angry is not the word. We're very, very traumatized."
She said police were able to ping a location for the Mercedes using an app but only items from the vehicle, including the tracker, were recovered.
"The police believe that what (the suspects) did was they pulled over, they dismantled the GPS, and they threw all the items that were in my car out in case there was any type of AirTag or a device like that," Meghan said.
Her car has not been located. No arrests have been made in the theft.
The incident last month wasn't the first time Meghan was targeted by car thieves. In 2022, her Jeep Wrangler was stolen from the driveway. However, she said that incident didn't impact her family as much as the recent theft because it didn't involve the thieves going inside their home.
"We have been through this before. That didn't feel as unsettling because it was taken from the driveway. It didn't affect my family. I didn't feel like it affected our safety," Meghan said.
"A year later, and clearly, these criminals are just becoming more and more fearless."
Toronto police said the number of auto thefts taking place in the city has more than doubled since 2019.
As of Oct. 14, 9,476 vehicles have been reported stolen in Toronto – an increase of 30 per cent from the same time last year.
“Although I don’t have the numbers for break-ins related to auto thefts, I can tell you that the level of violence being used in the commission of auto theft offences represents a new and evolving threat to public safety,” Toronto police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in a statement to CP24.com.
“Around the clock, we have investigators aggressively working to address auto thefts in the city. This issue is very complex because the demand for stolen cars is very high, and the criminals are very motivated.”
Sayer noted that it has been a significant issue in the city and that Toronto police and the Ontario Provincial Police are co-leading a provincial task force to address the rising incidents of violence related to auto crimes.
Last month, York Regional Police also released video footage showing a group of suspects gaining access to several homes to find key fobs for the vehicles parked in the driveway.
In the nearby Lawrence Park neighbourhood, Didi Cameron said a neighbourhood watch group she started has also seen an increase in incidents of break-and-enter car thefts in the past few months.
"Every time there's a new way of doing something, there's a bit of a panic, as usual," Cameron said. "They're definitely nervous and concerned."
Residents are uploading videos to the group to alert their neighbours. In one video Cameron shared with CP24.com, one person is seen trying to break a front door window with a rock without success.
She said she has contacted their local police division for advice that she can share with residents. Cameron added that she planned to host a town hall where officers can talk to the community and address their concerns.
She believes that one of the reasons suspects have resorted to breaking into homes is because residents have heeded the recommendations of authorities on what they can do to avoid getting their vehicles stolen, including using Faraday bags and steering wheel locks.
"We're all sort of listening to the police tips, changing the way we're doing things. So now they have these thieves, these criminals have to find a new way of getting keys," Cameron said.
Another resident in the Yonge and Lawrence neighbourhood believes the suspects who targeted Meghan's car also tried to steal her vehicle the previous night. Melanie told CP24.com that a number of unknown individuals attended her home on the evening of Sept. 11 and tried to get inside. CP24 is not using her last name because she fears for her safety.
Security footage she provided to CP24.com shows a person holding a flashlight, walking up to the front porch and looking into the window before checking if the door is open. After learning that it is locked, the person disappears from the video, and Melanie said the person tried to open a secondary entrance on the side of the house.
Shortly after, he appears back in the frame and proceeds to check on a BMW parked on the driveway, using the flashlight to peer inside.
Fifteen minutes after the incident, Melanie was awakened by an alert on her phone that said a person was on her property.
After checking the footage, she called the police. Melanie had her Range Rover stolen a year ago but said it didn't involve the thieves coming into her house.
"It's sort of escalated to (suspects) breaking into homes, knowing that residents are home, knowing that they're on camera, knowing that their alarms are on. And they're still coming," she said to CP24.com.
"This is apparently a new tactic because they're not able to do the typical relay theft."
Melanie, who has lived in the neighbourhood since 2007, said residents in their area have increasingly become worried.
"I've had a vehicle stolen; it's inconvenient. It's not ideal, but it's quite different when they come into the homes," she said. "That's kind of alarming."
In addition to the type of vehicles people have in her neighbourhood, Melanie believes thieves are targeting their area because it is close to Highway 401.
"They're able to get on Highway 401 in a matter of five or 10 minutes at 2 a.m. And they can be anywhere. They can be on the 400, 404, 427, so very difficult to catch."
As a parent, the incident has left her worried and nervous, especially when her son is home alone.
"You should feel safe in your home,” Melanie said. “You shouldn't feel as though that a particular car you drive you're at risk coming in with weapons.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces $50 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza
As desperately needed humanitarian aid makes its way into Gaza, Canada's federal ministers arrive in Cairo, Egypt to discuss rising tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake of Hamas' bloody rampage two weeks ago.
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
Ukrainian officials say civilians were killed and wounded in Russian overnight attacks
At least two civilians were killed and others wounded across Ukraine as Russian forces continued to shell frontline areas and other parts of the country, local Ukrainian officials reported Saturday.
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
33 MPs call on Trudeau, Canada to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war
More than 30 members of Parliament are calling on Canada to support an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead in two weeks.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Some Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves break into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
Montreal
-
Montreal will see some heavy rain this weekend
Montreal and surrounding areas are under a rainfall warning this weekend, with 40 to 60 millimetres expected by Sunday evening.
-
Montreal police report 36 hate crimes and incidents since beginning of Israel-Hamas war
While protests held in Montreal since the Israel-Hamas war broke out have been largely peaceful, tensions are still high and have led to 36 hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, according to Montreal police.
-
Appeal court orders new trial for former senior Montreal politician Zampino
Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges.
London
-
Miracle on the Hudson pilot Sully Sullenberger touches down in London, Ont.
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ pilot Sully Sullenberger was the Ambassador and guest speaker at the St. Joseph’s Health Foundation Tribute Dinner at RBC Place.
-
Cool and cloudy weekend expected
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 11C.
-
Tenants out of their homes after pickup crashes into east London, Ont. apartment
Several tenants remain displaced from their homes after a pickup truck slammed into an apartment building at Dundas and Hale Streets in London Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener fire causes $1 million in damage
Three homes were evacuated Friday night due to a fire in Kitchener’s Laurentian Hills neighbourhood.
-
Juan Mendoza sentenced after 2019 double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the man found guilty of impaired driving in a fiery 2019 crash that caused the death of his wife and another woman, was sentenced on Friday afternoon.
-
Owner of cat shot seven times by pellet gun speaks out
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Simcoe family found their cat seriously injured from being shot with a pellet gun.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
One person killed in Temiskaming Shores crash
An early morning collision in Temiskaming Shores has claimed the life of one person.
Ottawa
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Drivers face lengthy delays as Hwy. 417 bridge replacement disrupts traffic in Ottawa
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
Ottawa police step up presence downtown, close roads ahead of planned demonstrations this weekend
Ottawa police say there will be an increased presence and some road closures downtown this weekend because of planned demonstrations, including another march for Palestine and a possible repeat of the "1 Million March for Children."
-
Several pets rescued from one of two Friday fires in Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says several pets were rescued from one of two fires Friday. A fire in Hintonburg did significant damage to a multi-unit home, while a fire in Manotick was quickly extinguished.
Windsor
-
Knives detected by new system at Windsor Regional Hospital
Weapons detectors were installed in the emergency rooms at both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses Thursday and they've already discovered some items that are not welcome at the hospital.
-
Cool and cloudy weekend expected
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 12C.
-
Man arrested for possession over $5,000
At about 9 a.m. Friday, Chatham-Kent police located a stolen vehicle behind a Thamesville business on London Road.
Barrie
-
One person injured in 'ongoing criminal investigation' in Barrie
A heavy police presence was seen lining the streets of a Barrie neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Homicide investigation underway after woman's remains found in Newmarket
Police in York Region are investigating a suspicious death after an unidentified woman's remains were found in a wooded area.
-
Ukrainian Culture Centre in Barrie in search of new home to keep safe space alive
Members of Barrie's Ukrainian community have a safe space to go to celebrate their culture, but for how long remains an open question.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school goes into lockdown after fight
Bedford, N.S., school went into lockdown after a fight on Thursday.
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash near Miramichi, N.B.
Three people died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Miramichi on Thursday.
-
Nova Scotia ATV driver killed in highway collision with vehicle near Simms Settlement
A collision on a highway between a vehicle and an ATV has claimed the life of a Nova Scotia man.
Calgary
-
2 dead in Friday morning 2 vehicle collision on QEII
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on the QEII Friday morning near Red Deer.
-
Stampeders hammer Lions 41-16 to keep control of their destiny
The Calgary Stampeders earned a dominant 41-16 victory over the B.C. Lions Friday night at B.C. Place to hold control of their destiny for the post-season.
-
Poilievre latest to tell Alberta to 'stay in the CPP' as opposition mounts
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is encouraging Albertans to stay in the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP), as the debate about the province's proposal to exit the retirement savings program continues.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Our emergency shelters are full': Salvation Army adds 60 new beds anticipating influx of refugees
Beds have been arriving daily as a Winnipeg shelter prepares for an influx of refugees seeking shelter from the cold.
-
'Bringing that voice back for the voiceless': Manitoba woman brings campaign seeking respect for her mother to London, Ont.
Cambria Harris continues to press for a search of a Manitoba landfill in an effort to find the remains of her mother.
Vancouver
-
BC Children's Hospital shares respiratory illness season 'guidance' for parents
With respiratory illness season underway, BC Children's Hospital is asking parents for patience and discretion when it comes to seeking treatment for sick kids.
-
'This is extortion': Vancouver business owner says he's being attacked by an online troll
Ben Nugent says his business has been the target of an online troll who's posting negative – and fake – Google reviews in order to pressure him for money.
-
'High-profile' U.S. fugitive arrested in Creston, B.C., RCMP say
Mounties in the Kootenays say they arrested a "high-profile" fugitive from the United States in their jurisdiction Friday.
Edmonton
-
Grande Prairie RCMP on scene of semi-truck rollover on Highway 43
Grande Prairie Rural RCMP have cleared the scene of a semi-truck rollover that took place early Saturday morning on Highway 43 and Range Road 41.
-
2 dead in Friday morning 2 vehicle collision on QEII
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on the QEII Friday morning near Red Deer.
-
Police searching for 2 men they say abducted woman, prompting Amber Alert
A blind, non-verbal woman who was abducted Thursday night is safe and unharmed, but police were still searching Friday for two men accused of stealing the vehicle she was in.