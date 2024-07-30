Smoky 2-alarm fire breaks out at North York high-rise

A number of people were assessed for smoke inhalation after a smoky fire broke out at an apartment building in North York late Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at a highrise at 5 Brahms Ave., near Finch Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

Toronto fire said they were called to that area just before 5:30 p.m.

At the scene, crews encountered flame and smoke and requested a second-alarm response, they said.

The fire is now under control and firefighters are working to clear the smoke.

It is unknown how many people were checked out for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time, but Toronto fire said it is believed that it started on the balcony.

A TTC bus has also been brought in to shelter any displaced residents.