1 driver injured, another arrested after crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: police

One driver is in hospital with serious injuries and another is facing charges following a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway at Hwy. 403/ Hwy. 410.

According to police, one driver was transported to hospital for treatment while another was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired.

All collector lanes are currently closed and traffic is being diverted.