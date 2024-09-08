1 driver injured, another arrested after crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: police
One driver is in hospital with serious injuries and another is facing charges following a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga.
Ontario Provincial Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway at Hwy. 403/ Hwy. 410.
According to police, one driver was transported to hospital for treatment while another was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired.
All collector lanes are currently closed and traffic is being diverted.
Teen killed on e-scooter near Montreal park honoured, calls for more safety measures
Family and community members gathered in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood on Saturday to pay respects to a 14-year-old boy who was killed while riding a scooter in the summer.
Two men stabbed in a brawl that got out of hand in Old Montreal
Two men were injured in a brawl involving around ten people in downtown Montreal on Saturday night, according to the Montreal police (SPVM).
Former NHLer and addict Brandon Reid's new goal is to help others beat addiction
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
Here's what the latest rate cut means for mortgage holders, home buyers
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent.
WATCH AT 6 P.M. Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
Garage fire displaces two adults in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says two adults have been displaced following a fire that started in the garage of their home in Orleans Friday evening.
'You've got to feed the change beast': Experts look ahead to Liberal caucus retreat
With the federal Liberals set to meet for their annual caucus retreat this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the party, need to be clear about their policy direction and open to change, according to two experts and an MP.
Person hospitalized for Ontario's first human case of rabies since 1967
Ontario is reporting the first human case of rabies contracted in the province in more than half a century.
Canadian drivers enjoying unusual low gas prices for time of year
Drivers across the country are keeping more money in their pockets after filling up a tank of gas.
Grieving mother planning peaceful protest at Rockwood OPP station
Faye Dzikewich continues to fight for answers for her 36-year-old son, who died after spending the night in an Ontario Provincial Police cell in Rockwood, Ont.
Three teens charged for armed robbery at Kitchener jewelry store
Three teens were arrested for an armed robbery at a Kitchener jewelry store after witnesses caught and detained the suspects until officers arrived on scene.
'They just see these tenants as a profits': Guelph residents fighting back against renoviction
Guelph tenants worry they'll have find a new home after recently receiving N-13 notices from their new apartment owner.
Western Mustangs score two touchdowns in opening minute, stay undefeated
It took just 46 seconds for the Western Mustangs to have a 14-0 lead on the Carleton Ravens.
Sam O’Reilly shines as London Knights stay perfect in preseason
Sam O’Reilly is showing why the Edmonton Oilers selected him in the first round of the NHL draft this summer.
Chatham-Kent police searching for stolen vehicle
The Chatham-Kent police are searching for a stolen vehicle.
One dead following collision on Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line
One person has died following a collision Saturday night.
Pillette Road closed for active investigation
The Windsor police said Pillette Road is closed from Grand Marais to Plymouth due to an active investigation.
Car fire leads to impaired charges: OPP
The Essex County OPP have laid charges following a single vehicle collision and car fire.
3-car crash in Midland
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Bayshore Drive near Frank Street in Midland on Saturday.
Alleged sexual assault under investigation
Officers from Southern Georgian OPP are investigating an alleged overnight sexual assault incident in Midland last weekend.
Parkinson's 'SuperWalk' raises more than $30K
The 35th annual Parkinson Canada 'SuperWalk' in Barrie on Saturday raised more than $30,000 to support Parkinson's Disease research.
Premier says Manitoba grand chief to lie in state at provincial legislature
Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will lie in state at the provincial legislature following her sudden death.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21 on Saturday, marking the team's fifth-straight victory and fifth Banjo Bowl win in a row.
Corn maze craze: Where to get lost this fall
Corn maze season has officially begun throughout Manitoba – a sign that fall is just around the corner.
‘I’ll be on the job hunt’: Three Halifax councillors not seeking reelection reflect on their tenures, challenges facing municipality
Three Halifax Regional Municipality councillors will not be running for reelection in October.
N.S. RCMP charge man with multiple driving offenses after failing to stop for police in Antigonish
The RCMP Antigonish County District say they have charged a 27-year-old man with multiple driving offences after he failed to stop for police on several occasions.
Corn maze honours a N.B. hockey team's golden shutout season
Last season, the UNB Reds went undefeated all year. In the playoffs, they didn't just win each game, they shut out every team they faced.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Surging Elks lick Stamps 37-16 to escape West basement
The Edmonton Elks are finding a way to return to respectability in what initially looked like a lost season.
Devastating Jasper wildfire now listed as under control, Parks Canada says
Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
King Charles attends church prayers on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death
King Charles III attended church near the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland for prayers and reflection in remembrance of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, the second anniversary of her death.
AUPE stages three simultaneous rallies as members rally for better collective agreements
One of three rallies organized by the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) took place at the Foothills Medical Centre on Saturday.
The Gaudreau brothers left a legacy at Boston College and beyond
Flowers, sticks, bags of Skittles and bottles of purple Gatorade make up a vigil outside Conte Forum, the home rink for “Johnny Hockey” when he and his brother played at Boston College, together, for one season.
Mural showcasing diversity and youth unveiled in North Central community
The North Central Community Association has partnered with the Rainbow Youth Centre on a new mural in the heart of North Central.
'Sacredness': Medicine wheel in healing garden dedicated to local elder
A local elder was honoured at Westminster United Church on Saturday by having a medicine wheel dedicated to her.
Saskatoon Public Schools offers counselling support after student set on fire at high school
In the wake of the tragic incident of setting a student on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate, Saskatoon Public Schools announced that it is providing counselling services to students and staff affected by the event.
'Its a signature event': Broadway street fair returns to Saskatoon
Broadway avenue was alive with the bustle of Saskatoon residents enjoying their weekend. The street was closed off and turned into a pedestrian walkway for a massive street festival that saw thousands of participants.
Major BC Ferries vessel will be out of service for 6 months
One of the vessels that services the busy Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route will be out of commission for about six months after its propeller fell off, according to BC Ferries.
Poo smeared around Victoria tennis courts
Tennis players were in for a nasty surprise at a Victoria park on Friday, when feces were discovered smeared around the courts.
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Man carrying handgun and nearly $30K in cash arrested in Victoria, police say
Police in Victoria say they arrested a man they found in possession of a loaded handgun and more than $29,000 worth of cash earlier this week.