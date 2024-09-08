TORONTO
Toronto

1 driver injured, another arrested after crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: police

A crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga has left 1 driver injured. One person is in custody in connection with the collision, police said. (@OPP_HSD/ X) A crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga has left 1 driver injured. One person is in custody in connection with the collision, police said. (@OPP_HSD/ X)
Share

One driver is in hospital with serious injuries and another is facing charges following a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway at Hwy. 403/ Hwy. 410.

According to police, one driver was transported to hospital for treatment while another was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired.

All collector lanes are currently closed and traffic is being diverted.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News