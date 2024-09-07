TORONTO
Toronto

    • Peterborough police officer charged with breach of trust, possession of property obtained by crime

    A Peterborough police building is seen in this undated photo. A Peterborough police building is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    A Peterborough police officer has been charged following an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

    In a news release on Saturday, OPP said the chief of Peterborough police asked in March that they investigate allegations against an officer.

    They did not disclose details of the allegations, but OPP said they arrested 27-year-old Mackenzie Rogers on Saturday.

    He has been charged with two counts of breach of trust and one count of possession of property obtained by crime. Rogers was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 8.

    OPP said their investigation is ongoing.

    In a separate news release, Peterborough police said Rogers is a seven-year member of the force.

    Chief Stuart Betts said it was an “extremely difficult day” for the Peterborough police and the community.

    “I want the public to know that these types of situations are taken seriously,” Betts said in a statement. He noted that the officer was suspended with pay as per the Community Safety and Policing Act.

    “I am fully cognizant that this Officer has not been convicted of the alleged crimes and I am committed to ensuring the wellbeing of all of our members and will have programs in place to assist as needed.”

    Peterborough police said they would not release further comments as the case is now before the court.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News