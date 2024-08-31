SIU investigating after man fatally struck on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally struck by several vehicles on Highway 410 in Brampton early Saturday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a Peel Regional Police officer travelling southbound on Highway 410 saw a man standing on the Steeles Avenue overpass at around 7:30 a.m.

“The officer made his way to the overpass to investigate further. At the same time, another individual had contacted police to report the location of the man,” the SIU said.

The officer arrived and spoke to the man.

A short time later, for unknown reasons, the SIU said the man fell from the overpass to the southbound lanes of the highway.

He was struck by multiple vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene. The SIU said a post-mortem is scheduled for Monday.

The watchdog added it had assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

Peel police initially posted to X that a female pedestrian was involved in the incident.

Ontario Provincial Police shortly closed the southbound lanes of the highway at Steeles Avenue for several hours due to the incident. The highway reopened around 1:30 p.m.

The SIU is an arm’s length provincial agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.