SIU clears officer in fatal shooting of 49-year-old man under Rainbow Bridge this winter

SIU clears officer in fatal shooting of 49-year-old man under Rainbow Bridge this winter

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

B.C. Premier Horgan announces he will step down

After five years in the role, John Horgan announced on Tuesday afternoon he plans to step down as premier of British Columbia and has asked his governing party, the NDP, to hold a leadership convention later this year.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton