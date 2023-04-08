Sister of man who died awaiting trial in a Toronto jail last month speaks out on 'alarming' trend in inmate deaths
Melissa Chatzimanolakis’ brother Anthony died while awaiting trial at an Ontario jail late last month, marking one of the latest amongst an increasing number of inmate deaths in recent years – but Melissa says she’s refusing to let him become “a sad statistic.”
“We did everything together,” Melissa told CTV News Toronto in an interview over the phone Thursday. “He was a happy, loving, caring person.”
Anthony Chatzimanolakis, 30, died at Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke on March 25, the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed Thursday. He was awaiting trial at the facility, and had a bail hearing scheduled for April 14 – "just two weeks from when he died," Melissa said.
Paramedics were called to the jail that day after staff found an inmate unresponsive and in medical distress in his cell, the ministry said, adding it was unable to provide further details as “a number of investigations are underway.”
The family has said that initial investigations and autopsies performed on Anthony suggest he may have died of a drug overdose, but concrete answers, including a coroner’s report and toxicology results, could still be up to nine months away.
Growing up, Melissa said her and Anthony were inseparable.
“We were only 10 months apart,” Melissa said. “My brother and I have been side-by-side our whole lives.” That changed last September when Anthony was arrested after being accused of vehicle theft, carrying an unlicensed, loaded firearm, and harassment. The charges had not been proven in court, and he had not been convicted.
“Although my brother made some bad decisions, he had a good heart,” Melissa said. “He would literally take the shirt off of his back to give it to somebody in need, he’d give you the last $5 in his pocket for you to go eat.”
The Chatzimanolakis family. (Handout by Melissa Chatzimanolakis)
Since Anthony was jailed, Melissa said she’d been visiting him at least once a week. Although she physically travelled to the jail for the visitations, her time with Anthony was still required to be conducted virtually.
He often spoke of the pain he was in, suffering complications from a 2019 motorcycle crash, Melissa said. Anthony was scheduled to receive a surgery in November 2022, but the procedure was cancelled and the family was not provided with a clear plan for Anthony’s healthcare past that point, she said.
“He felt like he was being ignored.”
Visitor video phone booths are shown during a media tour of the Toronto South Detention Centre in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Now, Melissa says she’s been left to wonder what exactly happened to her brother.
“We have no answers,” Melissa said. “We're just sitting here with a million things running through our heads and we are unable to properly grieve without knowing what exactly happened to him.”
Melissa said she’s sharing Anthony’s story because “unfortunately, [it] is not unique.”
“This happens a lot – more than people even know – and it's not spoken about,” she said.
A view of a general population inmate cell is shown during a media tour of the Toronto South Detention Centre in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A report released in January by the coroner’s office said deaths in Ontario jails have “risen dramatically” in recent years.
From 2014 to 2021, 186 people died in custody, with 19 deaths in 2014, 25 in 2019 and 46 in 2021.
By far, the most common cause of death is accidental overdose, according to the data. The report found that illicit drugs are currently making their way into correctional facilities at an “alarming pace,” brought in by people being brought into custody, visitors, lawyers, drones and staff, it said.
Source: An Obligation to Prevent - Report from the Ontario Chief Coroner’s Expert Panel on Deaths in Custody
“There needs to be more accountability,” Melissa said. “To ensure that proper checks are being done to prevent illicit drugs from being available inside these facilities.”
The report also specifically identified the number of individuals incarcerated on remand – a term for inmates awaiting trial, sentencing or other proceedings – as a contributing factor to the rising number of inmate deaths.
Anthony’s death comes at a time when the Ford government is pushing for “swift action” on bail reform meant to keep “violent offenders off the streets.” The push has been fuelled in part by a number of recent high-profile violent crimes committed by offenders released on undertakings.
“It’s not an exaggeration to say that people are now dying because of the failures of our justice system,” Premier Doug Ford said at Queen’s Park Monday. Two days later, the province tabled a motion calling on the federal government to take immediate action on “meaningful” bail reform.
Almost 70 per cent of people jailed in Ontario are on remand. That number is “ever-increasing,” the province says, and experts have cautioned against measures that continue to balloon it.
Sixty-eight per cent of incarcerated individuals in Ontario are on remand. (Office of the Coroner's Office)
To die in a Canadian correctional facility is “unlawful and unjust,” Melissa said, but far from unheard of.
“Many men and women die in correctional facilities in Ontario – however, they don’t have families to mourn them and to question their deaths – they just simply disappear and become a sad statistic,” she said.
“Anthony is not that,” she said, and to prove it, she said she’ll continue sharing her brother’s story and seeking justice.
“I really feel, from the bottom of my heart, that my brother’s could have been prevented if things had just been done differently.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
Easter weekend bringing 200 mm of rain, 20 C to some parts of Canada
It'll be a tale of three springs in Canada this Easter long weekend, with rain, dry heat or cool, cloudy weather in the forecast for different parts of the country.
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands still without power for 3rd night in Quebec following ice storm
As many Quebecers entered a third night in the dark since a major ice storm blanketed much of the province this week, the number of people without power has fallen to below 400,000. At the height of the power outages in Quebec, more than one million Hydro-Quebec customers were without power. The number has been slowly dropping since Thursday.
-
'Extremely frustrating:' Slow progress in the West Island after ice storm knocks out power
It's another day of darkness for residents of the West Island, a sector of the Montreal area struck particularly hard by Wednesday's ice storm. While the lights are gradually coming back on elsewhere in the region, power outages on the West Island were still widespread early Friday afternoon.
-
Montreal's overnight emergency shelters to remain open as thousands remain without power
The City of Montreal is opening overnight emergency shelters across the island as hundreds of thousands of residents spend a second night without electricity following Wednesday's ice storm.
London
-
Londoner charged after travelling more than double the speed limit: Middlesex County OPP
A 21-year-old G2 driver had their car impounded after they were caught allegedly driving more than double the speed limit because they were late for an appointment, OPP said.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say
NEW I On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men, Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.
Kitchener
-
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo bus
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is believed to be involved in a hate-motivated incident on a Waterloo bus.
-
Schedule set for the Rangers vs. Knights playoff games
The Kitchener Rangers and London Knights will be facing off in round two of the OHL playoffs. Here's when those games will go ahead and where you can buy tickets.
-
Spike in sexually transmitted infections in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph
There are growing concerns about an increase in sexually transmitted infections in the Guelph area.
Northern Ontario
-
'Quite beside ourselves': Manitoba couple say inheritance was removed from their bank account
A Manitoba couple wants answers after an inheritance cheque they deposited disappeared from one of their bank accounts with no notice – a problem they've been told was due to the pen they used to sign the cheque.
-
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Two-Spirit Sudbury police officer wins national Rookie of the Year award
A Two-Spirit Sudbury police officer who has won the national Rookie of the Year award opens up to CTV News about the path from inclusion work to policing.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa sets goal to restore power to all customers by Saturday night
The lights slowly came back on at homes and businesses across Ottawa on Good Friday, as Hydro Ottawa aims for the goal to restore power to all customers by the end of Saturday.
-
Fire destroys former Appleton, Ont. General Store building
Emergency crews responded to the fire in the former Appleton General Store on County Road 11 Friday morning. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
-
Homeowners in Kemptville, Ont. prepare for flooding as Rideau River rises
As the cleanup continues in Kemptville, Ont. after Wednesday's storm, another threat lingers for residents – rising river levels.
Windsor
-
Janette Avenue fire causes $100K in damage
Damages are estimated at $100,000 after a fire broke out on Janette Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
-
Woman flees police on bicycle, is arrested on outstanding bench warrant
A 25-year-old woman from Wallaceburg, Ont. was arrested after she allegedly fled police on a bicycle while wanted on a bench warrant early Friday morning.
-
46-year-old man arrested on outstanding immigration warrant during traffic stop
A man is currently in custody of the Canada Border Services Agency after police in Chatham-Kent arrested him on an outstanding immigration warrant on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Stunt driver clocked going double the speed limit in Innisfil, Ont.
An Innisfil, Ont. man faces stunt driving charges after South Simcoe Police spotted a vehicle travelling more than double the speed limit.
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
-
Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say
NEW I On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men, Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.
Atlantic
-
Search underway for missing boater in Digby County, Nova Scotia
A search and rescue operation is underway at a lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia for missing boater.
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
University of Prince Edward Island, faculty union set to begin mediation Saturday amid strike
The University of Prince Edward Island and its faculty union are set to meet Saturday for the first of five days of mediated talks.
Calgary
-
Marlborough home explosion victims 'making progress' in their recoveries
It's slow progress, but a friend says the victims of a Marlborough home explosion are all recovering.
-
‘Made a difference’: Green Shirt Day continues to grow, save lives 5 years after Humboldt crash
Dozens of people laced up their skates and dawned green shirts at the Logan Boulet Arena in Lethbridge to mark Green Shirt Day on Friday.
-
Service dogs have a nose for Easter eggs at 25th anniversary event
Calgarians brought their furry friends to Calaway Park Friday morning for a special Easter egg hunt for dogs aimed at empowering children with autism along with first responders and veterans living with post-traumatic stress.
Winnipeg
-
Four face new homicide charges after third victim in 2022 Point Douglas attacks dies
Three teenagers and a 21-year-old prison inmate face new homicide charges after an assault victim died from his injuries months after being attacked.
-
The new Peguis First Nation chief and council
Peguis First Nation has elected a new chief and council.
-
'Let's just get married here!' Saskatchewan couple invites Winnipeggers to wedding via Reddit post
A newlywed couple is celebrating getting married in front of complete strangers after inviting Winnipeggers to their wedding on a Reddit post.
Vancouver
-
'They couldn't pay their bills, they were crying': Former Scrubbi head office employee speaks out on workers not receiving pay
A former Scrubbi head office employee says she often spoke to cleaning contractors when they inquired about their missing pay.
-
'This was a scheme': 2 Vancouver-area pharmacies face college review for Ozempic distribution
A staggering number of Ozempic prescriptions filled in B.C. were written by one doctor licensed in Nova Scotia, who allegedly used two Vancouver-area pharmacies to get the drug to Americans.
-
Storage facility for Downtown Eastside campers nearing capacity
Nearly 3,000 containers stuffed with tents, clothing and other personal belongings fill an old bank on East Hastings Street in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Love at first sniff: Alberta dogs go viral for long-distance relationship
Rollo and Sadie are two Alberta dogs that recently rose to internet notoriety after a TikTok of the two visiting on Skype received more than 20 million views.
-
'A really sober reminder': Way of the Cross walk marks Good Friday and raises awareness for disadvantaged Edmontonians
More than a hundred people gathered downtown on Good Friday to walk, sing and reflect on issues facing Edmonton's most vulnerable citizens.