TORONTO -- Signal issues causing GO Transit delays along the Lakeshore West Line on Tuesday morning have been resolved.

The problems were first reported around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Metrolinx says that the Canadian National Railway experienced a track signal issue near Aldershot GO Station that impacted trains using the same rail.

The technical issue impacted eastbound service and there were delayed of nearly an hour.

Matt Llewellyn, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said that CN crews rushed to the scene working to repair the problem.

Metrolinx said full service was restored just before 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, there is also a technical glitch with the departure boards at Union Station in Toronto. Llewellyn said this problem is minor and that customer service representatives are on scene to assist passengers.