Police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal Scarborough hit-and-run

    Police are searching for the white Cadillac Escalade that fled the scene of a collision in Scarborough on Nov. 21, 2024. (Toronto Police Service) Police are searching for the white Cadillac Escalade that fled the scene of a collision in Scarborough on Nov. 21, 2024. (Toronto Police Service)
    Toronto police have released a video of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough that left a senior dead last week.

    Emergency crews were called for a collision at the intersection of Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue on the evening of Nov. 21.

    Police said a 71-year-old man was walking in the pedestrian crossing when was hit by a westbound white Cadillac Escalade that was making a left turn.

    The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the Escalade fled the scene.

    On Wednesday, police released a short video of the Escalade turning at an intersection.

    No description or details about the driver have been released.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

