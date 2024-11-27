Man accused of firing at vehicles on Hwy. 401 arrested after attempted carjackings, shootings in Toronto’s east end

A man accused of shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 has been arrested in Toronto after he allegedly committed “multiple attempted carjackings and shootings” in the city’s east end Wednesday night, including one that left a man critically injured.

Toronto police were initially called to Dundas and Carroll streets, east of Don Valley Parkway, at 7:15 p.m. for reports of a carjacking and a shooting.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Toronto police Duty Insp. Steve Campoli said investigators believe a suspect, who they identified as 29-year-old Troy Ledrew, “committed multiple attempted carjackings and shootings from Dundas and Carroll to Lakeshore (Avenue East) and Carlaw (Avenue).”

One of the carjackings, Campoli said, resulted in one man being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Much like yesterday, the suspect was seen pointing his firearm at multiple vehicles and shooting towards them,” the inspector said, referring to the incident that occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Dixie Road, where Ledrew allegedly fired his gun at passing vehicles.

Officers later intercepted Ledrew in the area of Lake Shore and Carlaw, where he abandoned his vehicle at a gas station and fled on foot.

Following a brief pursuit, he was apprehended without incident, Campoli said. He added that Ledrew was in possession of a firearm when he was arrested.

“This remains an active and complex investigation, and we are still working to establish a complete timeline,” the inspector said.

“However, what is critical to know is this: the suspect is in custody, and there is no further threat to public safety.”

Earlier in the day, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) identified Ledrew as the person they were looking for in connection with the Highway 401 incident.

OPP said more than 10 drivers had reported their vehicles being hit by gunshots.

In addition to shooting at passing vehicles, Ledrew also allegedly stole a vehicle from a motorist on the highway to flee. It was later found abandoned in Etobicoke.

“We’re extremely grateful for our partners with the Toronto Police Service and their role in apprehending our accused,” OPP Det. Insp. Sean Chatland said Wednesday night after Ledrew was arrested.

He called the incidents incredibly concerning.

“We’ve been working this case diligently for well over 24 hours, and I can simply say that we haven’t even been able to establish a motive of any kind at this point,” he said.

There is no word on what charges will be laid.