SickKids reverses decision on retro payments, says employees 'past and present' will now be compensated
SickKids has reversed its decision to deny retro pay to former employees who worked at the hospital during the pandemic, saying it will now ensure that employees “past and present” receive compensation.
The about-face comes after former nurses spoke out about the decision, telling CP24.com that they felt “betrayed” and “insulted” that the hospital was choosing not to provide retro pay to staff members who no longer work at the downtown Toronto facility.
“SickKids considered many factors as we determined which staff would be eligible for retro pay. Our focus at the time was on managing extremely scarce resources, and as such, we misjudged the implications of our decisions on our most important asset – our people, both past and present,” the hospital’s statement, released on Thursday evening, read.
“On reflection, we should have included staff who have left SickKids in our retro lump sum payments. We are going to fix this and will be taking steps to calculate payments and communicating details over the coming weeks to staff who have left SickKids.”
Registered nurse Zoe Griese said shortly after she left her job at SickKids in May, she learned that the hospital would be providing extra compensation to employees who worked there in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The announcement came after an arbitrator ruled that Ontario hospital nurses represented by the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) were entitled to retro payments for time worked during the three-year period when the province’s Bill 124 was in effect.
Bill 124, which was enacted in 2019, capped wage increases for the province’s nurses and some other public sector employees at one per cent a year for a three-year period. Last November, the bill was ruled unconstitutional, a victory many nurses in the province celebrated.
While SickKids nurses are not represented by the ONA, the hospital indicated that it too planned to voluntarily provide retro payments to employees who worked during that time.
Griese, who worked at SickKids from 2018 to 2023, said she contacted the human resources department at SickKids multiple times to inquire about the payment.
“They continued to email back. They said they don’t have information but they will communicate when they do,” she told CP24.com on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Griese said she learned that the hospital had made the decision to exclude former employees and some retirees from the payout.
“I spent four years giving my absolute all to that hospital. I gave so much of my life and my time. I sacrificed time with my family and friends to spend with those kids and their families and to give everything really to SickKids,” she said prior to the hospital’s reversal.
“I was a very dedicated employee… I advocated for them and now I just feel really betrayed.”
Earlier this week, SickKids released a statement to CP24.com, saying that it opted to provide the retro payments to employees due to its belief in “market-competitive compensation” and “recognizing the valued contributions of our staff” during a “challenging few years.”
“All eligible staff who are active staff members on Sept. 29, 2023 (the retro payment date) and who were eligible for the annual increase of 1% on June 29, 2020, June 28, 2021, and July 4, 2022, will receive retro pay for that respective year,” the statement read.
“Eligible staff who are recent retirees – retiring on or after May 10, 2023, the date SickKids announced eligible staff would be receiving a retroactive lump sum payment -- will receive the retroactive lump sum payment. For staff represented by unions, compensation is determined via the bargaining process. Physicians and Executives are excluded from the retroactive payment.”
The spokesperson said at the time that while they “appreciate the efforts of former staff members,” the retro payment is for “eligible active staff and recent retirees.”
Her payment, Griese said, would amount to between $5,000 and $6,000.
“$5,000 is a lot of money. That could pay off student loans or just help to keep me surviving,” she said.
While SickKids nurses are not represented by the ONA or any other union, ONA previously announced that nurses who worked during that three-year period are eligible for retro payments regardless of their current employment status. The union told CP24.com that former or retired ONA members who worked during that time can reach out to the hospital where they worked to arrange payment.
Speaking to CP24.com on Wednesday, Doris Grinspun, the CEO of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO), said she found it “absurd” that SickKids would decide to exclude former employees from the retro payments.
“Yes, those nurses are not unionized but they worked during the heat of the pandemic… some of them even have PTSD because of the pandemic and the tremendous pressures on staffing that they had at the hospital,” she said.
She added that she failed to “see the rationale” of providing retro payments to current employees and not others who worked “in the same conditions.”
“I am very surprised. I think it is very short-sighted,” Grinspun said. “It is a departure from their usual approach.”
The provincial president of the ONA, Erin Ariss, told CP24.com that SickKids is one of a few hospitals in the province where registered nurses are not represented by ONA and as a result, SickKids is not required to provide retro payments to staff.
“These workers at SickKids worked during the pandemic and in my opinion, they are entitled to these wages but we do not represent them so unfortunately it isn’t up to the ONA how SickKids compensates their nurses,” she said.
Lindsay Peltsch, a former SickKids nurse who left the hospital after suffering from burnout during the pandemic, said she was very surprised to learn that the hospital, which she said historically has followed the lead of the union, had initially decided not to compensate former employees.
“It devalues what we bring,” she told CP24.com.
“They have built their organization on the care and the culture that we live and we action everyday, and it is so disrespectful… you are telling the nurses that worked during that time that it didn’t matter.”
Peltsch, who left the hospital at the end of 2021 after more than a decade as an employee, said the pandemic took a huge emotional toll on the staff, who often acted as surrogate families for sick children when COVID policies prevented their parents from being at their bedside.
“This decision single-handedly slaps every single nurse in the face,” she said.
Peltsch said she truly loved the time that she spent working for SickKids, which she described as an “incredible place to work.” She said after she resigned, the CEO of the hospital actually reached out to her to speak about her experience.
“That exchange… was actually a really special exchange for me, for my recovery,” she said.
She said the hospital’s actions regarding retro pay “cheapens” the positive experiences she had at the hospital for all of the years she worked there.
“We feel really betrayed,” she said. “We always felt like SickKids was different.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, calls on cities to end exclusionary zoning: PM
The Liberal government is dusting off a measure it promised years ago and pulling in other parties' proposals for cheaper groceries and more homes as it struggles to tackle affordability concerns that are top-of-mind for many Canadians.
WATCH | Canada has 'addiction' to high housing prices: researcher
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives both announce plans to solve the country's housing crisis, one policy analyst is warning Canada's dependence on rising home prices is one of the biggest obstacles to restoring affordability in the real estate market.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
Montreal
-
Chinatown residents renew plea to Montreal mayor to address homelessness, crime
The people of Chinatown say they are bearing the brunt of the high number of homeless people in the city.
-
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
-
Elderly woman turns tables on alleged fraudsters, works with police who make arrest
Police on Montreal's South Shore have arrested two suspects who allegedly tried to scam an elderly woman. Instead, she turned the tables and helped police catch them.
London
-
Court releases dramatic video of scene moments before London, Ont. Muslim family is killed
It’s a video captured from a nearby surveillance camera which shows the Afzaal family walking along Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021. Submitted as an exhibit at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Windsor, it was released to the media on Thursday.
-
London, Ont. mother speaks out after witnessing son riding bicycle being struck by car
Andrea Loewen Nair said she is mortified after her teenaged son was struck by a vehicle while they were travelling in the south-end of the city near White Oaks Mall on Monday.
-
Parking spaces in short supply
Structural repairs in the parking garage at Covent Garden Market has cut the number of available spaces in half.
Kitchener
-
'I did not do that': Former Kitchener neurologist denies conducting breast exams during cross-examination questions
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault is denying touching patients inappropriately as cross-examination by the Crown continues.
-
Additional supports requested as roughly 3,000 Waterloo Region children face food insecurity
As kids return to school, local food groups say they are seeing an increase in children going to class hungry.
-
Radio silenced, a ransacked shed has the Cambridge Amateur Radio Club off-air
The Cambridge Amateur Radio club is off the air, for now.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto man charged with Sault murder in 'random act of violence'
A 25-year-old man from Toronto is facing murder and other charges in connection with stabbing attacks in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
Sudbury’s farmers market moving into huge new space downtown
The Sudbury Market is on the move to Elm Place in downtown Sudbury next month.
Ottawa
-
Father asks Ottawa Bylaw officers to show empathy after receiving ticket in school zone
An Ottawa father is calling for Bylaw Services officers to show empathy to drivers picking up children in school zones, after receiving a ticket for stopping in an intersection outside a Stittsville school.
-
Ontario government initiating third-party review of the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority
Frustrations with the lack of school bus service in Ottawa reached a boiling point this week, with an Ottawa councillor removed from a meeting after raising questions about compensation for parents left chauffeuring their kids to school.
-
OC Transpo admits full trains leaving some passengers at O-Train stations
OC Transpo concedes some passengers have been forced to wait for the next train at Confederation Line stations during the morning and afternoon peak periods, as more riders return to the system following the Labour Day weekend.
Windsor
-
Downtown Windsor passport office closed 'until further notice'
The passport office in downtown Windsor is closed until further notice.
-
Court releases dramatic video of scene moments before London, Ont. Muslim family is killed
It’s a video captured from a nearby surveillance camera which shows the Afzaal family walking along Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021. Submitted as an exhibit at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Windsor, it was released to the media on Thursday.
-
'That’s when we heard shots': First witness testifies in 2018 Windsor murder trial
A Windsor murder trial from a 2018 shooting that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old University of Windsor student resumed in Superior Court Thursday with the jury hearing from the first witnesses.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 9
One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon.
-
Simcoe County couple charged with human trafficking at camp for children with autism appear in court
A Simcoe County couple at the centre of a human trafficking investigation appeared in court in Bradford on Thursday.
-
Wasaga Beach seeks provincial intervention to combat recurring illegal car rallies
Wasaga Beach councillors have set their sights on ending the destructive stain that reoccurring illegal car rallies historically leave on the beachfront town by approving a motion to request the province intervene and create a task force to assist the municipality in dealing with unsanctioned events.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
-
Man accused in 2019 double homicide appears in Moncton court Thursday
Janson Bryan Baker, who is accused in the double murder of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier, made his first court appearance in connection to the charges on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary parents demand apology, refunds from company connected to E. coli outbreak
Calgary parents whose children became ill from an E. coli outbreak involving 11 local daycares are demanding an apology from the company responsible for cooking and distributing food to the facilities.
-
Calgary woman who admitted to torturing, killing cats sentenced to more than 6 years
A Calgary woman diagnosed as a psychopath will serve more than five years behind bars after pleading guilty to nine counts of animal cruelty.
-
Controversial speaker returning to Lethbridge this weekend, concerns being raised
A controversial speaker whose speech was interrupted by protests at the University of Lethbridge is February is set to give a talk at a different location on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
Manitoba government websites down
The Manitoba government’s websites remained down as of Thursday afternoon.
-
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s state of emergency due to wildfires set to end
A wildfire-related state of emergency in B.C. will be come to an end at midnight, according to provincial officials.
-
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park has official reopening date
After three weeks of uncertainty, an agreement has been reached to reopen a popular B.C. park to the public.
-
Kamloops man charged with assault after dog walker dispute turns violent: RCMP
A Kamloops man is facing assault charges after a dispute between dog walkers allegedly turned violent Wednesday afternoon, according to Mounties.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Funeral for fallen EPS officers cost $400K
The Edmonton Police Service has released a cost breakdown for the regimental funeral held for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan earlier this year.
-
Fix is in: Large-scale Edmonton Humane Society clinic provides feral cats health care
Trap, neuter and return: the TNR method is how the Edmonton Humane Society hopes to address the overpopulation of feral cats.